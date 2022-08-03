Big News for Apple’s Google Maps Rival as Key Feature Reaches Major Milestone

It’s not a secret that Apple is working around the clock on improving Apple Maps in such a way that it would become a more advanced alternative to Google Maps.
But worth knowing is that Apple’s plan doesn’t just come down to the main navigation component but also to the other capabilities bundled with the app.
And this week, Apple Maps has reached another major milestone.
The cycling navigation available in Apple Maps has launched in new regions, including in Hawaii, but the most notable tidbit is that the feature is now live in all 50 states in the United States. In other words, Americans can now use the cycling navigation in Apple Maps no matter where they live, with the directions offered alongside essential information such as elevation, the busyness level of a certain street, and warnings for stairs along the route.
For Apple Maps, this is without a doubt a big achievement, and it’s kind of surprising that Apple hasn’t yet released an announcement on this. However, such news should be shared sooner rather than later.
When it comes to Google Maps, the cycling directions have been around for a long time in Google’s app. For instance, Google Maps first launched cycling directions for the United States no more, no less than 12 years ago, so at this point, the service offers similar capabilities at the global level.
Cycling navigation with step-by-step directions is available in over 30 countries across the world, but on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Google Maps does the whole thing better than Apple Maps.
The iPhone maker has focused on delivering a more advanced experience to users in the United States, while Google Maps sticks with the basic approach, without information on the elevation cyclists would have to deal with along the route.
Needless to say, there’s no ETA right now as to when the cycling navigation in Apple Maps could expand worldwide.
