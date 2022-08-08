Apple Hopes Up-to-Date Maps Will Stop Users From Switching to Google Maps

When it comes to Google Maps alternatives, there are a lot of apps to choose from, regardless of the platform that you’re currently using.
But as far as Apple users are concerned, the recommended choice, at least from the company that makes their devices, is Apple Maps.
As the native mapping solution on an iPhone, Apple Maps is obviously the first choice for many users, though some of them end up switching to Google Maps anyway.
The Cupertino-based tech giant has been working around the clock lately specifically to reduce the number of people giving up on Apple Maps and migrating to Google Maps.
And to do this, the company has been focusing a lot on the quality of the maps it offers to users. With 3D buildings and more detailed maps, Apple Maps has clearly become a more advanced solution, though the new content remains available only in certain regions.
The iPhone maker is therefore trying to offer up-to-date imagery as much as possible, so this week, it has sent its Apple Maps teams to Canada to capture new digital maps. The target right now is scanning a total of six cities, namely Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, and Edmonton.
The data capture will take place by car and by foot, as Apple has sent to Canada both its Apple Maps cars and the specialized backpacks that hide a lot of equipment supposed to help build digital maps.
Some of the data captured as part of this new effort will be used for Look Around, Apple’s very own alternative to Google’s Street View. In many ways, the imagery available in Look Around is a lot better than the one in Street View, especially because Apple is focusing a lot on the quality of the images.
But on the other hand, Street View is already available on most of the globe, whereas Look Around is only live in the largest markets out there.
