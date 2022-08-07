Apple Brings Its Updated Google Maps Rival to More Users Across the World

Announced with so much fanfare in 2020, the overhauled Apple Maps experience is still rolling out across the world, as Apple clearly isn’t in a rush to reach the broad availability.
For example, the Cupertino-based tech giant first launched the updated Apple Maps in the United States in 2022, with the rollout then completed in Apple’s home market later the same year.
The iPhone maker then gradually expanded the availability, launching the new Apple Maps to more countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and others.
But on the other hand, it’s not a secret that Apple has been taking its time when it comes to bringing the new experience to users out there. And this week, the company has expanded the availability of the updated Apple Maps to more users, with the service reportedly going live in Saudi Arabia, Palestine, and Israel.
The rollout appears to be taking place gradually, and some say it’s just a limited test before all users get access to the new Apple Maps.
The detailed city experience in the app is also going live in new regions, as it looks like users in Atlanta, Seattle, and Miami are now getting the 3D models and the enhanced map details as well.
Clearly, Apple expanding the availability of the revamped Apple Maps to more users is big news, especially as the company has been working around the clock on building a better rival for Google Maps.
In the meantime, however, the Mountain View-based search giant isn’t just sitting and watching Apple having fun. Google Maps is also getting lots of improvements, including an all-new immersive mode that combines satellite imagery with the data available in Street View. With immersive mode, Google Maps lets users explore certain regions and landmarks with an impressive level of detail. The feature is now going live in limited regions, with the availability to be expanded in the coming months.
