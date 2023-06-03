Journey Is a Tiny Home With a Farmhouse Aesthetic and a Wonderful Pond View

Tiny homes come in different shapes and sizes. They can also be quite luxurious and still cost much less than traditional ones. When downsizing, getting rid of some of your things is seen as a challenge, but most people who did it state that we should not be afraid since much of this stuff we don't really need, and the simpler life is the better life.
At one point in everyone's life, there comes a time when we just want to be left in peace and enjoy what life offers us. This is the case with Bonny and Ty, a retired couple who decided to go tiny to be closer to family.
Their tiny house, named Journey, measures 28 ft (8.5 m) in length and 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width for a total of 328 sq ft (30 sq m). It was built by Liberation Tiny Homes and used to be a rental unit in a tiny community in Pennsylvania, where it is currently located. It was rented for about two years before the couple bought it for $50,000, which is a good deal even for a tiny house. They also pay $700 a month for rent, which includes everything from electricity to internet, propane, and more.
The home is surrounded by similar-sized dwellings and has a beautiful front view of a pond. The exterior got a few modifications, such as a handmade railing with a tree design and light fixtures that resemble that tree. It also comes with a deck with plenty of flowers and rocking chairs.
Next in line is the kitchen area, which is in an open-concept design with the living room. On the right, we find a large pantry and a storage area inside the staircase where they store clothes and appliances. On the left is the kitchen itself, with lots of prep areas. Even more storage is present here, provided by the cabinets with tons of drawers. Instead of upper cabinets, they chose open shelves showcasing a lovely and colorful arrangement of plates and cups. The kitchen's functionality comes from a three-burner gas stovetop, an air fryer, a microwave, a decent size refrigerator and freezer, and a giant farmhouse sink.
The last area downstairs is the bathroom, separated by a sliding barn door. It might look small for people living in traditional homes, but this is quite a roomy space for a tiny house. The towels can be handed on the little wall hooks, and the toiletries can be stored inside the storage shelf. We can also find a sink, a vanity, a tiny double-sided mirror, a toilet, and a spacious shower cabin.
Ty changed the lighting fixtures and switches to work on a remote to adapt the loft to their lifestyle. This way, they do not have to get out of bed to turn the light on or off. The loft area does not have enough headroom space and could only fit a queen-size bed, a cabinet, and a nightstand. The windows on both sides of the bedroom offer excellent cross-airflow. The farmhouse design is completed by a wooden beam that starts in the loft area and ends in the living room.
One of the hardest things they had to do was downsizing and getting rid of everything they owned. But they quickly realized it was not that hard. They do not live full-time in this tiny dwelling as they also possess a conventional home in St Thomas, Virgin Islands, but they do live here a few months a year.
The interior is bright and airy with wood accents. It has a farmhouse design with barn doors and metal appliques. The living room is the first area accessible from the outside and comes with a handmade dining table and a bench made of wood. There is no sofa in this space, but instead two leather chairs and an ottoman have been added so that each person has their own space to sit. These chairs can also be used as beds and have tons of storage underneath. More storage is provided by a large metal open shelving mounted on the wall where they store office supplies and liquors.
This tiny home also comes with a loft, which can offer more space in an area you wouldn't usually use. But the couple is not quite fond of it since they are at an age where climbing stairs all day can be tiresome. They plan to add a master bedroom on the first floor to solve this problem.
Having an off-grid system in the bigger house helped them accommodate much easier with the tiny house since it also comes with a smaller footprint. They have also been living on a sailboat before, so living in a small space wasn't a problem. The couple does enjoy spending time in a tiny community more than in the city since here everyone is close and connected.