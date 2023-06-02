This Morrocan-Style Tiny House Has a Breathtaking Design Made by a Single Woman

Many tiny homes strike out by their minimalistic appearance and still have tons of interior space. But some are even more astonishing as they are built by someone without having any experience, and their hard work can be seen throughout the entire house.
Shelby and Cole live together with their dog in a tiny house that was a DIY project of Shelby and her uncle. They have been living in it for about three years and have found the best lifestyle they could imagine. Before moving into this home, they had been previously living in a van, so they were quite familiar with the tiny living.
The tiny home cost about $40,000, and since most of the work was done by herself and her uncle, the labor cost was almost zero. The house is certified as a park-model RV, and Shelby even got certified as a DIY builder in the state of Washington. The reason for licensing the house was that if she wanted to sell it, the person buying it could get financing, and it would be much easier to sell. The house is parked in a little community outside Bend, Oregon, where they pay $550 monthly rent and around $30 for the heating and water.
The house measures 24 ft (7.3 m) in length and 10 ft (3 m) in width for a total of 420 sq ft (39 sq m). The ceiling has been raised a lot which makes it feel more spacious than it is. The interior has a Morrocan-style design with many features resembling Shelby's lifestyle.
The open-concept layout of the house makes it look like there is more space than it actually is. The kitchen is quite large and fully equipped. Its design comes in dark colors, which makes it feel luxurious. There is plenty of counter space perfect for cooking, and there is also a flip-out table for even more prep space.
The kitchen comes with a giant sink that has a strainer and a cutting board, a white fridge with a unique custom-made design made of cosplay foam that is currently under construction, and a gas range. There are no upper cabinets. Instead, a few open shelves were added on which we can find tons of spices, jars, and decorations. A giant pull-out pantry was also added next to the fridge. More hand-made decorations of the same style can be found all around here.
The bedroom was placed in the loft area and is accessible by taking the weirdly shaped stairs. The steps have a hexagonal shape and are separated from each other and welded into the wall. They can also be used as tables and chairs and have a fantastic view over the window. This area also has a few shelves mounted on the wall where she keeps all the art supplies, shoe storage and a little basket for dog toys. Shelby plans to transform this area into the most unique, fully functional desk space.
The loft is genuinely spacious, managing to fit more than a queen-size mattress. We can also find a 14 ft open closet, a smaller wardrobe, two shelves, a cabinet, and two large suitcases. There is also another smaller loft that is used as storage. Both lofts add to the length of the entire house, making it stand at 32 ft (9.7 m) when you are upstairs.
Most people who decide to do it themselves recommend doing some research before as there are tons of internet tutorials that will help you with any problem you might encounter. Shelby also suggests getting inspiration from other tiny homes and combining everything to create something unique and functional.
The living room is directly connected to the outside through the glass doors. It is a significant and comfortable area to hang out with an L-shaped couch, a giant mirror with golden trims, and an enormous chandelier that was hand-made by Shelby using a mirror, light bulbs and then painted it. This area also has lots and lots of hand-made decorations, as Shelby is a DIY crafter herself.
Next is the bathroom that comes with a wonderful-designed door. Shelby created it using leftover shiplap wall boards that got painted and stained. The bathroom is no less impressive as it is quite spacious for a tiny home. It comes with a tall cabinet, a Nature's Head composting toilet, a mirror with lights, three customized drawers, a horse trough, a shower head, and a tiny sink. The walls are also painted with a night sky design.
Usually, tiny houses cost around $100,000 if you want them already built. But they can also be within the range of this tiny home if they are a DIY project. Of course, the amount of time that it takes to build it is much longer it is also much cheaper.
