Leola Tiny Home on Wheels Is a Statement of Elegant Simplicity

Tiny living has turned into a worldwide phenomenon and has already transformed the lives of many people who have been seeking a simpler life. One thing about miniature living spaces that appeals to many is how they encourage professional builders and DIY-ers alike to be creative in order to fit everything one needs for a comfortable life into a compact dwelling.
The Leola tiny house model from Liberation Tiny Homes is a fine example of a compact dwelling that manages to squeeze inside all the amenities you would normally find in a traditional house. It has a spacious living room, a huge kitchen, a functional bathroom, and not one but two lofts. Using a modern minimalist design, the builders created a simple and uncluttered space without compromising on style and functionality.
Characterized by simplicity and clean lines inside and out, the Leola design looks like a lovely beach house with its pale blue exterior and bright, airy interior. This does not mean, however, that mountain lovers cannot take this house to their favorite spot in the woods or anywhere else in the middle of nature, as long as they find a spot to park it legally.
Leola is built on a 30-foot (9.14-meter) by 10-foot (3-meter) trailer, meaning it is a bit wider than a standard, towable tiny home. As such, owners who want to move it around will need a special permit, but this shouldn't hinder them from fulfilling their dream of living in a tiny house. It offers a floorspace of 435 square feet (40.4 square meters), can accommodate up to 4 four people, and offers all the creature comforts of a proper home.
Unlike other tiny homes where the living space seemed crammed if other furniture pieces were added besides the usual couch, Leola's extra inches of width allow for plenty of seating space provided by a comfy love seat and a set of accent chairs. There are also two tables and a bay window at the front of the house with a large ledge that can house a lamp, books, flowers, and other items. A TV mounted on the wall will keep owners and their guests entertained.
The L-shaped kitchen and dining room comprise a breakfast bar with stools and lots of storage cabinets, as well as shelving for kitchenware and plants. A wide range of appliances is available in this house, such as a three-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a range hood, and a 24″ fridge-freezer. The terracotta-colored cabinets are topped by oak butcher block countertops, and a stainless steel drop-in sink sits in the middle of the work surface.
A mounted pipe handrail ensures you get to the main loft safely, and a partition wall ensures privacy in this space. The bed sits on a raised platform, so you are able to stand up next to it. The windows on the side and a skylight above the bed flood the bedroom with light from all angles.
The secondary loft is above the living area and can be used either as storage space or a sleeping area. This one can be accessed via a portable ladder and has protection rails to avoid accidents.
Leola's bathroom is next to the kitchen and fits all the necessities. It features an oak butcher block vanity with a vessel sink, a flushing toilet, a 36" (91 cm) shower, and a generous built-in storage cabinet that houses the washer/dryer unit and offers plenty of additional storage space. The walls here are painted a lush green color, and there are also several shelves for bathroom essentials.
White-painted plywood walls and engineered hardwood flooring tie everything together in the rest of the house, and a plethora of potted plants liven up the interior.
Liberation Tiny Homes, based in Lancaster County in southern Pennsylvania, have been designing and building A-frame cabins and tiny homes on wheels since 2015. They have recently let their customers know through their website that they made the decision to liquidate their business, but the design team will continue to develop innovative small spaces as part of Zook Cabins.
While the A-Frame model will continue to be available through Zook Cabins, the company's tiny homes will be discontinued. However, the Leola model we have seen here can still serve as a starting blueprint for anyone interested in designing their own tiny dwelling on wheels.
Stepping inside through the white door, you will discover an open-space ground floor with the living area on your right and the big kitchen on your left.
The house features wood framing, Rockwool insulation, and a metal roof to guarantee durability and all-season capability. No less than ten windows scattered throughout the house ensure air ventilation and a luminous interior all day long.
