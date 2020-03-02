Jeep Unveils the Price of Its First e-Bike

Have you ever wanted to go do some off-roading but could not afford a 4x4? Or maybe you felt bad because you'd destroy the forests by polluting with your V8 big block engine? Fear not, as Jeep has started taking the pre-orders for the e-Bike.
Everyone went nuts after seeing the Super Bowl ad with Bill Murray riding an unusual electric bike. In fact, that bike is the first electric bicycle made by Jeep, copying the usual trend of “car manufacturers can also design bicycles”.
Jeep claims that this fat-bike is “the most capable off-road electric mountain bike”. I'd rather not believe that when there are bike manufacturers like Haibike, Canyon or Santa Cruz that are solely specialized in this segment, but judging from the technical specs, it may be a decent choice for s good all-around mountain bike to use every day or on light trails and remote camping.
It is made for off-road usage, having the 26 inch fat tires to travel over all types of terrain that the bike may encounter (including snow or rocks), coupled with an enduro-bike-like long travel suspension (150 mm in front and 120 mm in the rear). Those two characteristics make the bike feel soft going over tree roots and trail obstacles.
The electric motor present on this bike has 750 W to spare, more than enough to push it around on most off-road routes. The power can be delivered through pedal assist or through a thumb throttle, depending on the configuration. In order to stop this monster of a fat-bike, there are fitted 4 piston hydraulic disc brakes with a diameter of 203 mm both front and rear.
Many of the QuietKat accessories like trailers, racks, bags can be fitted, as they have been collaborating with Jeep to design the bicycle.
In my opinion, this fat-bike is suited more for exploring local woods and trails, while carrying your 3-year old kid into a trailer or admiring a peaceful sunset on the edge of a mountain lake with the love of your life. You could also be just enjoying a BBQ in the woods after you carried itall along in the trailer, along with your tired friends because they don't have an electric bike.
The price tag for Jeep e-bike starts at $5,899 (€5,306) and you can pre-order it right now. The shipping will be done in June 2020.
Jeep claims that this fat-bike is “the most capable off-road electric mountain bike”. I'd rather not believe that when there are bike manufacturers like Haibike, Canyon or Santa Cruz that are solely specialized in this segment, but judging from the technical specs, it may be a decent choice for s good all-around mountain bike to use every day or on light trails and remote camping.
It is made for off-road usage, having the 26 inch fat tires to travel over all types of terrain that the bike may encounter (including snow or rocks), coupled with an enduro-bike-like long travel suspension (150 mm in front and 120 mm in the rear). Those two characteristics make the bike feel soft going over tree roots and trail obstacles.
The electric motor present on this bike has 750 W to spare, more than enough to push it around on most off-road routes. The power can be delivered through pedal assist or through a thumb throttle, depending on the configuration. In order to stop this monster of a fat-bike, there are fitted 4 piston hydraulic disc brakes with a diameter of 203 mm both front and rear.
Many of the QuietKat accessories like trailers, racks, bags can be fitted, as they have been collaborating with Jeep to design the bicycle.
In my opinion, this fat-bike is suited more for exploring local woods and trails, while carrying your 3-year old kid into a trailer or admiring a peaceful sunset on the edge of a mountain lake with the love of your life. You could also be just enjoying a BBQ in the woods after you carried itall along in the trailer, along with your tired friends because they don't have an electric bike.
The price tag for Jeep e-bike starts at $5,899 (€5,306) and you can pre-order it right now. The shipping will be done in June 2020.