Jeep Spruces Up the Grand Cherokee In Australia With Two Limited Editions

As popular as Jeep is over in the United States, the American brand had lots of trouble in Australia in the past handful of years. Sales figures are on the rise, though, and better still, the Grand Cherokee has been treated to the S-Limited and S-Overland editions.
Special they’re not, but the mid-size SUVs are limited to 100 and 120 examples of the breed, respectively. How do these models stack up against each other in terms of powertrain options?
First things first, the S-Limited reintroduces the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 to Australia. Packing 347 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, the engine is connected to an eight-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. Towing capacity? Make that 7,716 pounds (3,500 kilograms), thank you!
Surprisingly enough, the S-Overland with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 has an identical tow rating. The turbo diesel churns out 247 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, and as expected, this is the model that will be manufactured in greater numbers.
Turning our attention back to the S-Limited, the SRT hood and Granite Crystal details complement the black grille, body-colored wheel arches, silver S badging, and 20-inch wheels. Hop inside, and you’re treated to Liquid Titanium motifs, leather upholstery for the seats that Jeep calls “Heritage” for some reason or another, and a panoramic sunroof.
The S-Overland? Well, not much differs from the S-Limited as far as the exterior is concerned save for the design of the hood. Over in the cabin, the Nappa leather and perforated suede inserts are the highlights. Black wood, brightwork on the pedals, and a premium audio system from Harman Kardon are the finishing touches.
As we’re waiting for Jeep to come up with an all-new Grand Cherokee, it’s important to remember how old the current generation is. Dating back to the 2004 New York Auto Show, the WK entered production in July 2004 for the 2005 model year. That’s almost 15 years now, and no, the WK2 doesn’t differ too much from the original. Speaking of which, the WK was developed at a time when Daimler Chrysler was still a thing.
