Jeep Polygon Rendering Predicts a Tough Time for the Brand in 2040

If we're talking Jeep, then we're looking at a variety of vehicles each more or less adept at going off-road. However, when most people hear the name of the brand, they only think of one model: the Wrangler.
The iconic SUV is indeed synonymous with the brand's name, and that's because it is an embodiment of its philosophy. Freedom, adventure, authenticity, and passion are the words used to describe Jeep products, and the rugged off-roader is arguably the only one that really encapsulates all of them. Also, the "Go Anywhere. Do Anything" slogan fits no other model better than it does the Wrangler.
So, it's hard to imagine the Wrangler will die in any other way than together with the brand itself. If for some reason, Jeep were forced to keep only one model in its lineup, it would be the Wrangler - no question about it. The two are inseparable.
Snsk Choi, an artist from Seoul, South Korea seems to think differently. They have come up with the Wrangler's replacement, a move meant to keep the brand relevant for 2040's new breed of customers: young males who live in the city and have no experience off-roading. What they do have, however, is an interest in computer games and new technologies such as VR.
With that in mind, Choi envisioned a new Jeep model called "Polygon" that would come accompanied by an "entertainment game." It's not clear whether said game would be played in real life with the owner's new Jeep, or it would be a VR affair. Since they said the customers possessed no off-roading experience (and the game scenarios can end with the vehicle destroyed, or worse), we tend to think it's the latter. Anyway, the day Jeep needs to bundle its cars with a game just to sell them is definitely a sad one for the entire humanity.
The vehicle itself, as the name suggests, is full of sharp angles and flat surfaces. It's a two-seater, and Choi suggests it might even come as a build-it-yourself kit, which would be cool but probably not for the same customers they depicted earlier.
The off-road potential of the Wrangler is not lost on the Polygon - if anything, this future Jeep is even more capable. With seemingly ideal approach and departure angles and a ground clearance that makes climbing inside the vehicle a challenge, there is virtually no terrain that could upset the new model.
The styling, however, doesn't bear any resemblance to that of the Wrangler. The seven-continents grille stays, even though it is now purely decorative since we're looking at an EV. Apart from that, though, you could place any other badge on the Polygon, and it would stick just as well. That's probably this concept's biggest flaw: a lack of identity. It's cool, but it's generic. And Jeeps can't be generic.
So, it's hard to imagine the Wrangler will die in any other way than together with the brand itself. If for some reason, Jeep were forced to keep only one model in its lineup, it would be the Wrangler - no question about it. The two are inseparable.
Snsk Choi, an artist from Seoul, South Korea seems to think differently. They have come up with the Wrangler's replacement, a move meant to keep the brand relevant for 2040's new breed of customers: young males who live in the city and have no experience off-roading. What they do have, however, is an interest in computer games and new technologies such as VR.
With that in mind, Choi envisioned a new Jeep model called "Polygon" that would come accompanied by an "entertainment game." It's not clear whether said game would be played in real life with the owner's new Jeep, or it would be a VR affair. Since they said the customers possessed no off-roading experience (and the game scenarios can end with the vehicle destroyed, or worse), we tend to think it's the latter. Anyway, the day Jeep needs to bundle its cars with a game just to sell them is definitely a sad one for the entire humanity.
The vehicle itself, as the name suggests, is full of sharp angles and flat surfaces. It's a two-seater, and Choi suggests it might even come as a build-it-yourself kit, which would be cool but probably not for the same customers they depicted earlier.
The off-road potential of the Wrangler is not lost on the Polygon - if anything, this future Jeep is even more capable. With seemingly ideal approach and departure angles and a ground clearance that makes climbing inside the vehicle a challenge, there is virtually no terrain that could upset the new model.
The styling, however, doesn't bear any resemblance to that of the Wrangler. The seven-continents grille stays, even though it is now purely decorative since we're looking at an EV. Apart from that, though, you could place any other badge on the Polygon, and it would stick just as well. That's probably this concept's biggest flaw: a lack of identity. It's cool, but it's generic. And Jeeps can't be generic.