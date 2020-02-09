The Strangest, Most Unexpected Merchandise Sold by Ferrari

5 Jeep Willys "Fat Boy" Looks Like a Stock Car for Offroaders

4 Jeep Rat Rod Looks Like a Rogue Soldier, Has V8 Power

More on this:

Jeep Performance Parts Turn the 2020 Wrangler Into the JPP 20 Special Edition

Many newities have been announced for the 2020 model year Wrangler so far. The latest addition to the range is the JPP 20, a special edition that’s limited to the 2020 model year. As the name implies, Jeep Performance Parts are this utility vehicle’s raison d'être. 17 photos



The American flag on the hood is complemented by a JPP graphic on the passenger-side quarter panel, laser-etched badging made from forged aluminum, and black fender vents. At the back of CHMSL Relocation Kit add to the adventurous character of the special-edition SUV .



Stepping inside the JPP 20 is also a treat. You’re met by Katzkin Tuscany leather upholstery on the seats, embroidered logos on the seatbacks, Mopar all-weather floor mats, the Mopar Cargo Tray Kit, 7.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a host of safety systems such as Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Park Assist.



The so-called owner’s kit is also worthy of mention. Every kit comes with memorabilia and a customer credit that may be used towards the purchase of dealer-installed equipment. Be it the 2-inch lift kit, 5- and 7-inch LED auxiliary lights, or JPP off-road wheels with tires, the JPP 20 certainly ticks all the right boxes. It’s time we talk about engines, isn’t it?



Aimed at off-road enthusiasts, the JPP 20 features steel tube doors, a mirror kit, steel front bumper and skid plate, and the Rubicon Winch with 100 feet of Warn Spydura synthetic rope. Four auxiliary switches, a high-capacity alternator, and Class II hitch receiver with four- and seven-pin adapters are also standard, along with gorgeous decals.The American flag on the hood is complemented by a JPP graphic on the passenger-side quarter panel, laser-etched badging made from forged aluminum, and black fender vents. At the back of the Wrangler , the JPP Swing Gate Hinge Reinforcement and JPPRelocation Kit add to the adventurous character of the special-editionStepping inside the JPP 20 is also a treat. You’re met by Katzkin Tuscany leather upholstery on the seats, embroidered logos on the seatbacks, Mopar all-weather floor mats, the Mopar Cargo Tray Kit, 7.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a host of safety systems such as Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Park Assist.The so-called owner’s kit is also worthy of mention. Every kit comes with memorabilia and a customer credit that may be used towards the purchase of dealer-installed equipment. Be it the 2-inch lift kit, 5- and 7-inch LED auxiliary lights, or JPP off-road wheels with tires, the JPP 20 certainly ticks all the right boxes. It’s time we talk about engines, isn’t it? Jeep offers the eight-speed automatic transmission in conjunction with three powerplants, starting with the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with eTorque mild-hybrid technology. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is also available, packing 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. As for the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, only the eTorque is offered with 285 ponies and 260 twerks. Of course, all engine options come with stop-start technology.

load press release