Jeep Performance Parts Turn the 2020 Wrangler Into the JPP 20 Special Edition

CHMSL

SUV

Aimed at off-road enthusiasts, the JPP 20 features steel tube doors, a mirror kit, steel front bumper and skid plate, and the Rubicon Winch with 100 feet of Warn Spydura synthetic rope. Four auxiliary switches, a high-capacity alternator, and Class II hitch receiver with four- and seven-pin adapters are also standard, along with gorgeous decals.The American flag on the hood is complemented by a JPP graphic on the passenger-side quarter panel, laser-etched badging made from forged aluminum, and black fender vents. At the back of the Wrangler , the JPP Swing Gate Hinge Reinforcement and JPPRelocation Kit add to the adventurous character of the special-editionStepping inside the JPP 20 is also a treat. You’re met by Katzkin Tuscany leather upholstery on the seats, embroidered logos on the seatbacks, Mopar all-weather floor mats, the Mopar Cargo Tray Kit, 7.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a host of safety systems such as Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Park Assist.The so-called owner’s kit is also worthy of mention. Every kit comes with memorabilia and a customer credit that may be used towards the purchase of dealer-installed equipment. Be it the 2-inch lift kit, 5- and 7-inch LED auxiliary lights, or JPP off-road wheels with tires, the JPP 20 certainly ticks all the right boxes. It’s time we talk about engines, isn’t it? Jeep offers the eight-speed automatic transmission in conjunction with three powerplants, starting with the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with eTorque mild-hybrid technology. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is also available, packing 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. As for the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, only the eTorque is offered with 285 ponies and 260 twerks. Of course, all engine options come with stop-start technology.