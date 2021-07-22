Jeep Launches Two-Door 2021 Wrangler Rubicon in Australia, Says “Shorty’s Back”

1 Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Battle Nature to Find Out Which Is Better

Jeep will start delivering the 2021 Wrangler in the fourth quarter of the year. Taking a permanent position in their 2021 Wrangler family , which is already available for order, Australia’s 2021 Wrangler Rubicon two- and four-door models feature a few highlights all around over the rest of the range.Heavy duty rock rails, electronic sway-bar disconnect, front and rear locking differentials, 4.10 rear axle ratio, 77.2:1 crawl ratio, and the on-demand 4x4 system are included. Elsewhere, it sports black fender flares and three-piece Freedom hardtop, LED exterior lighting, and Rubicon decals.The cockpit has Rubicon seats wrapped in leather with heating function up front, heated steering wheel, Alpine premium audio, 7-inch driver information display, 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sat-nav, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.Moreover, drivers are aided by the forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring with rear-cross detection, adaptive cruise control with stop function, reversing camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The security alarm, remote start, keyless entry, and others are included.The 2021 Jeep Wrangler lineup consists of the Night Eagle Unlimited, Overland Unlimited, Rubicon Unlimited, and Rubicon in Australia. Pricing starts at AU$61,750 (US$45,259), AU$66,750 (US$48,924), AU$69,950 (US$51,269), and AU$64,950 (US$47,605) respectively, and excludes the on-road coasts and dealer fees.Depending on the model, the 4x4 can be ordered with different options, such as the premium paint, body-colored fender flares and hardtop, one-touch power top, steel front bumper, trail camera, 17-inch black alloy wheels, etc.Powering the entire 2021 Wrangler family in the Pacific country is the 3.6-liter V6 engine that pumps out 209(284 PS / 280), and works in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive.Jeep will start delivering the 2021 Wrangler in the fourth quarter of the year.

