Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Battle Nature to Find Out Which Is Better

With the Bronco back among the living, expect the "which is better" between Ford's new SUV and the Jeep Wrangler discussion to go on forever. Still, even if the chances of ever reaching a definitive conclusion are close to zero, that won't keep people from trying to find an answer.
Why can't we reach a consensus? Well, because as much as people like to think they are direct competitors, they kind of aren't. Yes, they both have a strong off-road connection and, yes, they both can be specced to cost pretty much the same, but you can't take away the fact that the Wrangler makes no concessions that could take from its off-road abilities, while the Bronco looks to keep its on-road performances at a decent level too.
If you're looking at the world through a black-and-white lens, then things are pretty clear: the Wrangler - especially in its Rubicon trim - is the better off-roader, though not by far, whereas the Bronco - Sasquatch or otherwise - is the one with better manners on the asphalt. By quite a margin.
Put two and two together and the logical conclusion is that, for anything other than the most extreme off-roading, the Ford Bronco should be the better choice for everyone - apart from hardcore Jeep fans, obviously.
It's what Thomas and James from the Throttle House think too after taking the two trucks out into the wild. Since the trails they tackled weren't particularly difficult - no serious rock-crawling, just some dirt, a few small rocks, a reasonably deep puddle, and a steep climb that didn't look too challenging, but we've seen plenty of off-roading videos to know slopes are always steeper than they appear on camera - they came to the same conclusion: the Bronco is just a better, easier to live with, comfier, and more practical package. And it also looks quite cool.
For a more in-depth analysis of the SUVs as well as the usual quality humor from the two hosts (you'll get a good sample right from the start), hit the play button on the clip below.
