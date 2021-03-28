Jeep Is Electrifying America’s Off-Road Trailheads With 4xe Charging Network

Following the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe for Europe, the Jeep brand rolled out the Wrangler 4xe in the United States. Not long now, the Gladiator pickup truck will receive a plug-in hybrid option as well.
This change of heart means that Jeep has to promote environmentally-friendly adventures off the beaten path, which brings us to the 4xe Charging Network operated by Electrify America. Level 2 charging stations will be installed at Badge of Honor off-road trailheads around the United States over the next 12 months, and Wrangler 4xe owners benefit from complimentary charging as long as they use a custom mobile application.
“It is our goal to provide electric vehicle drivers with the freedom to get to where they want to go – whether it be on a highway or off-road – and we look forward to bringing Jeep enthusiasts along on the journey,” declared Giovanni Palazzo, the big kahuna of Electrify America. “Through the customizable electric vehicle charging offerings of our Electrify Commercial B2B brand, we were able to work with Jeep to identify where their drivers will need charging access the most, and make it a reality.”
Level 2 charging means 240-volt charging, which doesn’t mean much without a practical example. Happily, however, Jeep provided one in the guise of the 17-kWh battery utilized by the Wrangler 4xe. Juicing up the pack from zero to full charge takes “about two hours” according to the 4x4 brand, which is a lot of time for just 21 miles (34 kilometers) of EV range.
Priced from $47,995 for the Sahara and $51,695 for the Rubicon, the Wrangler 4xe is eligible for the federal tax credit of $7,500 and other state and local credits. The plug-in hybrid powertrain mostly relies on the 2.0-liter turbo four-pot mill, which is joined by two electric motors. Only the one found in the eight-speed automatic tranny offers propulsion.
In addition to the body-on-frame Wrangler and Gladiator, there’s another 4xe in the pipeline. As part of “The Road Ahead” strategy, the Grand Cherokee will be treated to a PHEV option next year as a 2023 model.
“It is our goal to provide electric vehicle drivers with the freedom to get to where they want to go – whether it be on a highway or off-road – and we look forward to bringing Jeep enthusiasts along on the journey,” declared Giovanni Palazzo, the big kahuna of Electrify America. “Through the customizable electric vehicle charging offerings of our Electrify Commercial B2B brand, we were able to work with Jeep to identify where their drivers will need charging access the most, and make it a reality.”
Level 2 charging means 240-volt charging, which doesn’t mean much without a practical example. Happily, however, Jeep provided one in the guise of the 17-kWh battery utilized by the Wrangler 4xe. Juicing up the pack from zero to full charge takes “about two hours” according to the 4x4 brand, which is a lot of time for just 21 miles (34 kilometers) of EV range.
Priced from $47,995 for the Sahara and $51,695 for the Rubicon, the Wrangler 4xe is eligible for the federal tax credit of $7,500 and other state and local credits. The plug-in hybrid powertrain mostly relies on the 2.0-liter turbo four-pot mill, which is joined by two electric motors. Only the one found in the eight-speed automatic tranny offers propulsion.
In addition to the body-on-frame Wrangler and Gladiator, there’s another 4xe in the pipeline. As part of “The Road Ahead” strategy, the Grand Cherokee will be treated to a PHEV option next year as a 2023 model.