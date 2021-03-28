2023 Ford EcoSport Imagined With New Front End Design

The EcoSport was one of the first competitively priced subcompact crossovers in America. But there are now rivals with better design and features. So maybe it's about time for a new EcoSport to be developed.
When it arrived Stateside, the EcoSport was already looking quite outdated. That's because the model was originally developed for emerging markets, making its debut as early as 2012 in India and Brazil. That being said, Ford is pretty good at making new designs out of old platforms.
This next set of renderings by Kleber Silva shows just such a car, a combination of the old EcoSport body and a new front design courtesy of the Chinese market SUV called the Ford Equator. It's funny how an SUV from China has better-designed elements than what's being offered in America and is named after an imaginary line that does cross through Brazil, but not China.
The slimmer headlights are split into two elements, which makes the EcoSport look more expensive. Also, you can't miss the updated grille with 3D effects. And at the back, the taillights wrap around the whole body while shiny trim spruces up the lower bumper.
Right now, the compact crossover market is made up of vehicles with different prices and sizes, the EcoSport being one of the least interesting. If it were our money, we'd pick between a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, a Kia Seltos, and a Mazda CX-3. But there's also something magical about a boxy Kia Soul.
Electrification is probably the way of the future in this segment, especially when many of these models also have to sell in Europe. Kleber Silva also pictured a new Fiesta with these Chinese market features. While the pint-sized Ford was pulled from the U.S. market a few years ago, it might eventually come back if fully-electric.
We've heard rumors that a new EcoSport has almost been finished in Brazil and will borrow styling elements from the Mustang Mach-E.
