Jeep Gladiator "Baja Boss" Flexes Viper V10 Muscle

It's no secret that the Jeep Gladiator makes for a popular choice among vloggers who mod their rides and cause a stir on social media. After all, we've waited so long to see this Wrangler pickup being born and its appearance easily acts like an attention magnet. However, as far as we know, nobody has attempted to shoehorn a Viper's V10 into the nose of the Gladiator, but the rendering that now sits before us comes to change that.
Now, before we discuss the pixel portraits, there's one aspect we need to zoom in - this piece, which showcases the style of digital artist Yasid Oozeear, whose work we've published on many occasions, was brought to Instagram by Alexandre Danton.
We're talking about a French builder, whose shop, Danton Arts Kustoms, has come up with some otherworldly projects that mostly play the rat rod card, from a Lamborghini Espada to a Porsche 911 holding a Bentley V8 in its nose. So while we can't be certain at this point, this might be more than just a digital dream - for the record, the said shop is currently working on a Ferrari 360 "Speedster", but perhaps this Jeep proposal portrays a future project.
Returning to the rendering, the body of the bed-wielding machine features little work. To be more precise, the list of mods includes overfenders that don't even attempt to cover the massive offroading wheels and tires and a rugged-looking cage at the back, while the front and rear bumpers have been replaced with protection elements that improve the approach and departure angles of the machine.
Nevertheless, it looks like the vehicle has been gifted with serious suspension hardware, which, together with the spare wheel occupying the bed, could turn this bad boy into a dune tamer.
Of course, those eight liters of engine wouldn't exactly help with high-speed maneuvers in rugged terrain, but this is another story for another time.
