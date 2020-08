The said pixel master didn't have to choose the collector gem that is the Hemi Cuda Convertible - even a lesser incarnation of the third-gen Barracuda would've been enough to see purists jumping aboard the fretting train.With that out the way, we'll point out a few aspects that might just bring this digitally reinvented American icon closer to the supercar realm, even though this is a bit of a stretch.For starters, the machine can only cater to the transportation needs of two - as you'll notice in the final image of the Instagram post below, the space behind the front seats is occupied by a carbon brace (yay for handling benefits), while the new tech setup of the vehicle involves pushrod-style rear suspension and, of course, extra-fat rear tires.That rubber was necessary, since the V8 up front has been gifted with a blower, whose hat is part of the Mopar machine's extra-spicy look. And while the supercharger isn't exactly a piece linking this pixel project to the supercar world, the serious carbon fiber treatment, which covers the entire front end, can serve that purpose pretty well.Not only does the said setup reduce the overall scale footprint of the vehicle, but it also helps sort out the weight distribution, since relocating the engine was too much (what? sometimes, renderings have boundaries too).Then there's the newfound ride height, which looks like you could barely slide a smartphone under the car. However, since this comes courtesy of an air suspension, the driver can always ensure those around the vehicle get to see the entire surface of those custom wheels...