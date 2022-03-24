Jayco’s Redhawk SE Is a Compact RV That Includes All the Comforts of Home

Since the weather is starting to get warmer in most parts of the world, many are preparing to hit the road and enjoy the great outdoors. It’s a great time for those who want to get a taste of the RV lifestyle for the first time too. Luckily, for 2022, Jayco has recently dropped a new Class C motorhome that is filled with amenities: meet the Redhawk SE.
The 2022 Redhawk SE is designed to offer the utmost comfort while on the road and at camp. It is based on the Chevrolet 4500 chassis, and it has a 6-liter V8 engine capable of producing 401 hp and 464 ft-lb (629 Nm) of torque.
Adventure seekers can choose between three different floorplans. However, we’re going to focus on the 22A. It measures 25.2 ft (7.6 meters) in length, and it’s 8.4 ft (2.5 meters) wide. It might not sound like a lot, but the inside is really spacious. Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews has recently checked out this model (video is attached at the end of the article), showing us what Jayco’s Redhawk SE is all about.
The exterior features a 16-foot (4.8-meter) awning, allowing travelers to fully enjoy the outdoors at any time, no matter the weather. It also comes with several speakers and massive storage space. On the roof, there’s an AC unit, and we can notice that it is also solar prepped – a nice feature for those looking to live off-the-grid.
On the inside, this Class C motorhome is equipped with all the necessary amenities. There’s a large bunk bed over the cab with a TV mounted just in the right spot. Next to the cockpit area is a U-shaped dinette that offers plenty of legroom.
The kitchen comes complete with a sink, a two-burner cooktop, a convection microwave, a refrigerator, and a pantry. Of course, it also has several cupboards and drawers for storing the cookware. Next to the kitchen is the bathroom, which has an unconventional layout because the sink and the medicine cabinet are placed outside that area.
However, inside the bathroom, you’ll find a pretty large shower with decorative ABS surround and skylight and a flush toilet. Right beside this space is the bedroom, which is mostly occupied by a corner bed and plenty of cupboards. The bed can be lifted so the occupants can access the generous storage space underneath.
For what it has to offer, the 2022 Redhawk SE starts at $116,768 MSRP. For more information about the model, you can check Jayco’s official website.
