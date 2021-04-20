Jayco’s 2021 Eagle Trailer Offers a True Homey Feel While You Travel the World

Folks, meet the 2021 Eagle travel trailer from Jayco. It’s possible you’ve heard of this crew as they’ve been around since the 1960s when Lloyd and Bertha Bontrager set out to make their dream a reality. Since then, this team has been responsible for mobile home vehicles ranging from camper vans to pop-up tents and RVs like the Eagle you see before you. If you have no idea who Jayco is, this trailer should give you a pretty good idea of what this team can achieve.
The Eagle is a towable that has been seen in this company’s lineup before, but the 2021 version includes an entirely new look, some of which is expressed in the interior as well, but I'll get into those details shortly.
Like most other trailers of this type, the Eagle includes several floorplans to choose from, and they're all based on your needs and budget. In total, four floorplans are available, ranging from an MSRP of $70,134 to $73,374. So, they’re all really within the same ballpark.
aluminum-framed vacuum bond lamination that is exclusive to Jayco vehicles. It is a bonding process that applies 144 tons of pressure for a minimum of 16 minutes, ensuring a light and durable construction. Jayco’s own Magnum Truss Roof System is said to be 50% stronger than other industry roofs, according to Jayco that is.
Underneath, Dexter axles with Nev-R Adjust brakes and Dexter shackles will take care of almost anything you can think of towing. Goodyear Endurance tires feature Durawall technology to help resist cuts and punctures, and a MORryde rubberized suspension system will soften your ride.
As for the list of standard options, it would take more than two to three articles to even go through them all, but I will do my best to cover some of the more important features.
protection. This zero-degree protection includes a fully enclosed and heated underbelly and 35,000 BTU output furnace. Double layer fiberglass and double-sided radiant barrier insulation throughout the vehicle are sure to keep things toasty no matter where you sleep for the night. Assuming you’re not in Alaska or some sub-zero climate, you’ll be fine.
A few other exterior features include a fiberglass front cap, detachable shore power cord, dual 30-lb (13.6-kg) propane bottles with regulator, pass-through storage, and electric stabilizers and jacks (all as standard). An awning and topper prep, outside grill prep, and water heater bypass are also part of the package. Fully enclosed systems include a universal docking center, quick-connect outside shower, selectable water connections, winterization, and sanitization.
Inside, depending on the package you’ll choose, you can have a solid hardwood slide fascia, hand-crafted and glazed doors, drawers, and trim, residential vinyl flooring, and LED lighting throughout the entire vehicle. A central command center with built-in tank monitoring allows for full control over systems.
take a load off, the Eagle is well equipped with several seating and sleeping areas, including a king or queen size bed. Some models include a theater seating option and a tri-fold hide-a-bed sofa that transforms into another sleeping area.
About options, what is there to say? You’re offered everything from a generator prep to an over-lander solar kit, electric auto leveling systems, booth dinettes, and even free-standing table and chairs. Not to mention several value packages that tune nearly everything on your Eagle.
What I enjoy most about any mobile home such as this are the kitchen facilities. I absolutely love the whole island kitchen design, as it offers a nice homey feel that isn’t cramped. The bathrooms, too, are spacious and allow for plenty of elbow room. What else could you want to give your life a much-needed break?
