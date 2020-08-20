Jaguar E-Type "Hot Rod" Shows Retro-Futuristic Design

View this post on Instagram

NEW CAR means new music!! The next creation I made for @carboncitizens bringing a more, retro-futuristic vibe to the E-Type. Not for everyone but I love it! - - Was a lot of fun to create, fully custom body, with added wideness and kind of a speedster vibe, mixed with the usual futuristic traits I enjoy giving cars! - - Check out @carboncitizens every Wed/Sun for NEW MUSIC & fresh NEW Copyright Free tracks for you and your content created by the crazy talented @nolanvanlith. d - - #art #design #3d #jaguar #etype #scifi #lto #livetooffend #cyberpunk #carboncitizens #cc #copyrightfreemusic #kyza #ks #khyzylsaleem #nolanvanlith #speedhunters #topgear #blacklist #carlifestyle #raceservice #donutmedia #doshitdifferent #not4purists

