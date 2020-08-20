Jaguar E-Type "Hot Rod" Shows Retro-Futuristic Design

Of course, the said toys aren't anywhere near as radical-looking as the digital model presented here. Then again, as anybody with an interest in cars and an Internet connection should probably be aware by now, one of the missions of the rendering realm is to come up with such eccentric styling approaches.
The one adorning our screens right now is the work of digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who has decided to bring a retro-futuristic take to what is arguably the sexiest car ever designed.
However, instead of throwing LED light clusters onto the classic styling of the Jag and calling it a day (the said elements are present, though), the pixel master took things one step further.
For one thing, the Speedster take of the proposal mixes the chopped windshield with the redefined upper posterior. This brings a motorsport look to the vehicle, which is only fitting, given the racing heritage of the E-Type.
Speaking of motorsport, while you'll find a confrontation between an E-Type and an AC Cobra in the YouTube video at the bottom of the story (think: Goodwood Revival 2017), the artist had decided that the Jaguar and Carroll Shelby's interpretation of the Cobra can peacefully coexist. So yes, this is where the wheels and the side exhaust setup come from.
From the airless tires to the widebody approach, which almost turns the hips of the E-Type into the kind of NSFW material for fans of the digital genre, the work has plenty of other details that deserve one's undivided attention.
