Jaguar E-Type 60 Collection Announced Prior to Major 2021 Anniversary

Back in March 1961 no one had any idea of the fame British automaker Jaguar would achieve thanks to its now-legendary E-Type series. But they did get a glimpse at stardom at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland just like we are right now when the automaker is announcing its latest tie-in, the 2021 Jaguar E-Type 60 Collection.
Jaguar’s Classic division has taken upon itself to cause a major storm among E-Type collectors by providing them with just six limited-edition, fully renewed pair of 3.8 examples. The new collection will include lots of historic detailing and some bespoke shades.
More importantly, Jaguar is presenting the new special series as a matching pair of units just in time for the 60th anniversary of the E-Type because the carmaker wants a suitable tribute to some of the oldest and most renowned vehicles in the series – the “9600 HP” and “77 RW.”
Both were adamant to the model’s global unveiling in March 1961 in Geneva and represent a fitting tribute to the corresponding moment in 2021 when the company will celebrate in a big way the model’s six decades history.
According to official tales from the Jaguar storybook, back then the 9600 HP Opalescent Gunmetal Grey 3.8-liter Fixed-Head Coupe was driven “flat out” out of the Coventry factory the night before its presentation. It then arrived with just minutes to spare at Parc des Eaux Vives to greet special guests. And because it became a major success with the audience Jaguar decided it needed a second car in Geneva.
That would be, of course, the British Racing Green 3.8-liter roadster with the 77 RW registration plate – who after “dropping everything” was driven the next night by renowned test pilot and engineer Norman Dewis to satisfy the crowd.
Their modern reincarnations in the 2021 E-Type 60 Collection will be sourced from the existing pool of 1960s 3.8-liter E-Type units after careful restoration at Jaguar’s Classic Works headquarters in Warwickshire. Their new anniversary specification includes new and exclusive hues alongside 60th anniversary elements designed alongside Julian Thomson, Jaguar’s own design director.
As such, each of the six pairs will feature one Flat Out Grey ‘9600 HP’ coupe and one Drop Everything Green ‘77 RW’ roadster, the new paints being a tongue-in-cheek reminder of the trials and tribulations Dewis had to endure behind the scenes.
For now, Jaguar did not say anything about pricing and availability for each duo.
