Silverstone Classic Auction Goes Online, has Amazingly Original Jaguar E-Types

Revered by many as the most beautiful car in the world, the Jaguar E-Type is remarkably close to its 60th birthday. So, we can expect to see it in action many, many times during the next couple of months. To start celebrations early, we have a dazingly-matching pair of “Flat Floor” E-Types, a Coupe and a Roadster that are set to go under the hammer at the upcoming Silverstone Classic live online auction.
Just like almost any other automotive event that has not been canceled due to the ongoing global health crisis, the ‘Silverstone Classic Live Online Auction’ - scheduled between July 31st and the 2nd of August – has moved into the virtual world. Nevertheless, there are at least a couple of major reasons to spend your hard-earned cash.
The first one would be that classic cars never go out of fashion and in troubled times represent an extremely sane method of investing. Jaguar knew very well that beforehand, just remember its E-Type Series 1 Reborn commission and the lovely Zero electric prototype.
The second one values double – at Silverstone there’s a chance to grab an exceedingly rare pair. We are talking about the 249th “Flat Floor” E-Type Coupe, produced in 1961 on November 30th and delivered new back in the day to Abbey-Scherer Co, El Monte, California on December 14th.
The second lot – although both cars come from the same collector – is occupied by another “Flat Floor” E-Type. This time we are dealing with the equally exquisite Roadster version, the 598th example, also produced in 1961, on September 25th. Basically, we are dealing with one of the earliest original pairs one could hope to find.
Even better, both cars are in working order – having been restored to fully running and driving condition after many years of careful museum-condition type preservation. Silverstone Auctions is offering both with no reserve as part of their SA-30 Collection – and the pair might become a record bid considering their condition and mileage.
Because, unbelievably, the coupe has a mere 49,000 miles from new on the odometer and the convertible traveled just a tad more under the sun at 74,414 miles. For more information on the two British examples of fine craftmanship we may kndly refer you tot the attached press release below.
The first one would be that classic cars never go out of fashion and in troubled times represent an extremely sane method of investing. Jaguar knew very well that beforehand, just remember its E-Type Series 1 Reborn commission and the lovely Zero electric prototype.
The second one values double – at Silverstone there’s a chance to grab an exceedingly rare pair. We are talking about the 249th “Flat Floor” E-Type Coupe, produced in 1961 on November 30th and delivered new back in the day to Abbey-Scherer Co, El Monte, California on December 14th.
The second lot – although both cars come from the same collector – is occupied by another “Flat Floor” E-Type. This time we are dealing with the equally exquisite Roadster version, the 598th example, also produced in 1961, on September 25th. Basically, we are dealing with one of the earliest original pairs one could hope to find.
Even better, both cars are in working order – having been restored to fully running and driving condition after many years of careful museum-condition type preservation. Silverstone Auctions is offering both with no reserve as part of their SA-30 Collection – and the pair might become a record bid considering their condition and mileage.
Because, unbelievably, the coupe has a mere 49,000 miles from new on the odometer and the convertible traveled just a tad more under the sun at 74,414 miles. For more information on the two British examples of fine craftmanship we may kndly refer you tot the attached press release below.