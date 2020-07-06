Silverstone Classic Auction Goes Online, has Amazingly Original Jaguar E-Types

Revered by many as the most beautiful car in the world, the Jaguar E-Type is remarkably close to its 60th birthday. So, we can expect to see it in action many, many times during the next couple of months. To start celebrations early, we have a dazingly-matching pair of “Flat Floor” E-Types, a Coupe and a Roadster that are set to go under the hammer at the upcoming Silverstone Classic live online auction.

11 photos