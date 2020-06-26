New Jaguar XK 3.8 Engine Block Costs More Than Two Dacia Sanderos

2 Jaguar Land Rover Is Seeking the British Government's Help to Stay Afloat

As a Jaguar enthusiast and a lover of all things E-Type , I can’t deny the importance of the XK6 engine. Produced for more than four decades in various displacements, the straight-six blunderbuss has been revived by Jaguar Classic. 13 photos



“Subject to providing documentation that confirms proof of vehicle ownership, customers can choose to retain the serial number from their original engine block,” says



It should be highlighted that the warranty period depends on the market, and it won’t cover “modified engines or vehicles used for racing purposes.” Of course, shipping the six-pot powerplant from the UK to anywhere in the country or outside of it costs extra.



Including the certificate of authenticity from Jaguar Classic, care to guess how much the cast-iron block costs? Well, prepare to pony up 14,340 pounds sterling for it, translating to a pair of all-new Dacia Sandero hatchbacks.



SAE gross output figures for the XK 3.8 range from 220 to 265 horsepower (223 to 269 PS), and over the years, the Leaping Cat of Coventry offered two cylinder heads – the B type and the straight port. SU carburetors were fitted from the factory to all of them, ranging from two HD6 to three HD8 units.



