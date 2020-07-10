Steve Coogan's 1961 Jaguar E-Type Roadster for Sale, Could Fetch £350,000

Stephen John Coogan is the English actor most recently known for his larger-than-life portrayal of the miniature Roman general Octavius in "The Night at the Museum' trilogy opposite Owen Wilson's Jedediah cowboy. But the Golden Globe nominee (for the sweet comedy-drama Philomena) is also a not so secret collector of classic cars. And now he is directly offering his 1961 E-Type Roadster at the upcoming Silverstone Classic Live Online Auction.
This is not the only E-Type going under the hammer at the auction (July 31st - August 1st) but the swagger is undeniable – though we imagine Coogan is not going to send any stand-up sketches along with the car’s papers. More important for the future owner might be the rarity of this example.
And, just maybe, the fact that it is currently owned by the British actor, voice artist, comedian, screenwriter and producer. The 1961 Jaguar E-Type Roadster, chassis number #62, is among the initial batch of 56 examples of right-hand drive cars (of which only 92 units were completed) that went across the United Kingdom as dealer demonstrator cars.
The unit comes with an interesting authenticity fact – it was the first to reach Scotland, sent to Jaguar Edinburgh back in July 1961. Almost six decades later, it remains in pristine condition – the seller offers fully matching numbers, an original body along with the engine, transmission and differential. Rare features include the flat floor and outside hood locks.
Another interesting fact – in case you liked the Highlander series: this Roadster spent much of its lifetime in Scotland, leaving the region back in 2016 to enter Coogan’s prestigious classic car collection. After acquiring it, the curators of Coogan’s vintage ensemble sent the E-Type back in 2017 to XK Engineering for a complete restoration that took no less than two years.
The process included forensic-level detailing – the car regained its original Sherwood Green exterior color and green leather interior with French Grey roof. Of course, the E-Type also holds a Jaguar Heritage Certificate and is expected to fetch anywhere in between £300,000 and £350,000.
And, just maybe, the fact that it is currently owned by the British actor, voice artist, comedian, screenwriter and producer. The 1961 Jaguar E-Type Roadster, chassis number #62, is among the initial batch of 56 examples of right-hand drive cars (of which only 92 units were completed) that went across the United Kingdom as dealer demonstrator cars.
The unit comes with an interesting authenticity fact – it was the first to reach Scotland, sent to Jaguar Edinburgh back in July 1961. Almost six decades later, it remains in pristine condition – the seller offers fully matching numbers, an original body along with the engine, transmission and differential. Rare features include the flat floor and outside hood locks.
Another interesting fact – in case you liked the Highlander series: this Roadster spent much of its lifetime in Scotland, leaving the region back in 2016 to enter Coogan’s prestigious classic car collection. After acquiring it, the curators of Coogan’s vintage ensemble sent the E-Type back in 2017 to XK Engineering for a complete restoration that took no less than two years.
The process included forensic-level detailing – the car regained its original Sherwood Green exterior color and green leather interior with French Grey roof. Of course, the E-Type also holds a Jaguar Heritage Certificate and is expected to fetch anywhere in between £300,000 and £350,000.