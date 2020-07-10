Steve Coogan's 1961 Jaguar E-Type Roadster for Sale, Could Fetch £350,000

Stephen John Coogan is the English actor most recently known for his larger-than-life portrayal of the miniature Roman general Octavius in "The Night at the Museum' trilogy opposite Owen Wilson's Jedediah cowboy. But the Golden Globe nominee (for the sweet comedy-drama Philomena) is also a not so secret collector of classic cars. And now he is directly offering his 1961 E-Type Roadster at the upcoming Silverstone Classic Live Online Auction.

7 photos