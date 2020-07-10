More Cash for Your Gas Bike: Zero Relaunches Trade-In Program

Two-wheelers are gaining serious ground, which is perhaps one of the few positives of the ongoing health crisis. Sales of electric bicycles have spiked, and estimates show something similar is in store for electric motorcycles.
In fact, Zero says interest in its top of the range models, the SR/S and the SR/F has spiked in recent weeks, because motorcyclists are looking to get back on the road, but with a bit more consideration towards the environment.
Just in case there were still some riders on the fence about switching to electric, Zero is making things easier for them. Cash for Carbon, Zero’s most successful incentive program, is coming back for a limited time. In addition to allowing bikers to trade-in their old gas motorcycles, the program throws some extra credit towards the purchase of a new Zero.
We’re talking about $1,500 in credit, to be more precise. Add to this the 10 percent Federal Tax Credit available for all Zero motorcycles and whatever state or local tax incentives there may be, and you could look at up to $4,000 in discounts. For an e-bike priced at around $20,000, it’s not bad at all.
“This trend has been intensifying and the Cash for Carbon program will empower riders to get the experience they’ve dreamed about that’s only available on a Zero electric motorcycle,” Mike Cunningham, Zero Motorcycles Vice President of Sales, Americas, says in a statement.
All those interested in the program must contact the local Zero dealer, in order to have their gas bike assessed.
In February this year, Zero released the SR/S model, sibling to top-tier SR/F, which they compared to riding a Gulfstream jet. Both models share a similar design and the digital DNA, and come with Bosch Motorcycle Stability Controls such as straight line and cornering ABS, Traction Control and Drag Torque Control.
