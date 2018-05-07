autoevolution
 

1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 is a Classic Car Collector’s Dream Come True

7 May 2018, 9:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Enzo Ferrari once claimed there’s no other car as beautiful as the E-Type, and for what it’s worth, Jaguar never managed to do a prettier car than the Series I. Other than the Low Drag Coupe and Lightweight E-Type, collectors are enamoured with the earliest models of the first generation, especially those manufactured in 1961.
11 photos
1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 flat-floor Coupe1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 flat-floor Coupe1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 flat-floor Coupe1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 flat-floor Coupe1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 flat-floor Coupe1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 flat-floor Coupe1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 flat-floor Coupe1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 flat-floor Coupe1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 flat-floor Coupe1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 flat-floor Coupe
Chassis number 860100 is one of those early examples, a flat-floor model with the 3.8-liter straight-six and Moss transmission. Heading to auction at the May Sale 2018, the red-painted sports car comes with receipts for repairs totaling £14,000.

Owned since 2003 by the vendor, the car was bought by the previous owner in non-running condition. “The car was in good structural condition but had very poor paintwork (a mixture of dull Carmen Red with primer in places) and the interior had been badly refinished with cream vinyl coat or similar,” he highlights, putting just over 1,200 miles on the odometer since he finished reconditioning the vehicle.

Despite the attention to detail that went into the car, 860100 is not a garage queen in tip-top condition. According to the listing, “the paintwork is micro-blistered in places and has the odd scuff here and there.” Then there’s the rust on the exhaust manifold and the dent in the sill, just below the passenger door. You could pass these things as patima, but then again, what did you expect from a 57-year-old car?

Offered by Silverstone Auctions, the estimate on the flat-floor E-Type is listed at 80,000 to 100,000 pounds sterling, plus the buyer’s premium of 15 percent including value-added tax. Who bids the most on the car will also be treated to the original handbook, heritage certificate, and the datasheet of the engine’s rebuild.

Chassis numbers for right-hand-drive fixed-head coupes began at 860001 and ended at 861799 in 1964, meaning that 860100 is the 100th example that rolled off the assembly line in Coventry.
Jaguar E-Type classic car jaguar auction
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryAll JAGUAR models  
 
 