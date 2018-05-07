1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 is a Classic Car Collector’s Dream Come True

More on this:

1 2019 Jaguar F-Pace Gets 10-inch Touch Pro Infotainment System As Standard

2 Jaguar Project 9 Confirmed, But Nobody Knows What It Will Be

3 Jaguar Says XE SV Project 8 Nurburgring Lap Record “Could Be Beaten”

4 Jaguar XJ50 Celebrates 50 Years Since The XJ Started Production

5 Jaguar Discontinues XE S and XF S in Europe Over WLTP Regulations