Enzo Ferrari once claimed there’s no other car as beautiful as the E-Type, and for what it’s worth, Jaguar never managed to do a prettier car than the Series I. Other than the Low Drag Coupe and Lightweight E-Type, collectors are enamoured with the earliest models of the first generation, especially those manufactured in 1961.
Chassis number 860100 is one of those early examples, a flat-floor model with the 3.8-liter straight-six and Moss transmission. Heading to auction at the May Sale 2018, the red-painted sports car comes with receipts for repairs totaling £14,000.
Owned since 2003 by the vendor, the car was bought by the previous owner in non-running condition. “The car was in good structural condition but had very poor paintwork (a mixture of dull Carmen Red with primer in places) and the interior had been badly refinished with cream vinyl coat or similar,” he highlights, putting just over 1,200 miles on the odometer since he finished reconditioning the vehicle.
Despite the attention to detail that went into the car, 860100 is not a garage queen in tip-top condition. According to the listing, “the paintwork is micro-blistered in places and has the odd scuff here and there.” Then there’s the rust on the exhaust manifold and the dent in the sill, just below the passenger door. You could pass these things as patima, but then again, what did you expect from a 57-year-old car?
Offered by Silverstone Auctions, the estimate on the flat-floor E-Type is listed at 80,000 to 100,000 pounds sterling, plus the buyer’s premium of 15 percent including value-added tax. Who bids the most on the car will also be treated to the original handbook, heritage certificate, and the datasheet of the engine’s rebuild.
Chassis numbers for right-hand-drive fixed-head coupes began at 860001 and ended at 861799 in 1964, meaning that 860100 is the 100th example that rolled off the assembly line in Coventry.
