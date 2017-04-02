autoevolution
Jaguar E-Type Reborn Goes Official At Techno-Classica Essen

 
Held annually in Essen, Germany, since 1989, Techno-Classica is the go-to place for everyone with an interest in the classic sector of the automotive regnum. This year’s edition sees Jaguar join in on the action, showcasing the first of 10 Series 1 E-Types comprehensively restored by the automaker’s craftsmen.
Love it or hate it, the E-Type is probably the most celebrated British sports car of all time. A supremely beautiful machine, it’s no wonder an extraordinarily good example of the breed will set one back ‎£200,000, give or take a few thousands of pounds sterling. The Reborn series, meanwhile, is a lot more than that.

As per Jaguar’s Classic division, prices are dependent on specification, and start from ‎£285,000. To put that figure into perspective, it’s just about enough money to buy two Mercedes-AMG GT Rs. Two of them! Sure the GT may be a very beautiful and potent bruiser, but the E-Type? Make no mistake about it, but the leaping cat has the upper hand in terms of specialness.

Following in the footsteps of Land Rover’s Series I Reborn and the Continuation Series for the XKSS and Lightweight E-Type, the E-Type Reborn is a canvas on four wheels. The pictured example, if you were wondering, started life as a California car in 1965. When it was put into storage in 1983, the odo showed 78,000 miles and every mechanical bit and bob was in working condition.

Once Jaguar got its hands on the Series 1 FHC 4.2, the said XKE was brought to an absolute original condition. Jaguar can, of course, up the ante with a cooling system borrowed from the E-Type Lightweight, bigger brakes, and a fully synchromesh transmission. As long as the price is right, that is.

“The launch of E-type Reborn is a hugely exciting development for Jaguar Classic,” declared Tim Hannig, the director of Jaguar Land Rover’s Classic division. “The E-type is the most iconic sports car of all time, so we are delighted to be able to give new life to expertly selected examples for discerning customers around the world to own and enjoy.”
