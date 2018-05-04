2019 Jaguar F-Pace Gets 10-inch Touch Pro Infotainment System As Standard

Introduced for the 2017 model year, the F-Pace is Jaguar’s first venture in the utility vehicle segment. A compact luxury crossover twinned with the Range Rover Velar, the F-Pace enters the 2019 model year with a suite of upgrades across the board.
First of all, the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system referred to as Touch Pro now comes standard, regardless of engine option and trim level. Then there’s the fuel tank, which is larger (82 liters instead of 63) in the case of the P250 RWD and AWD, P300 AWD, and P380 AWD. Strengthening the five-star Euro NCAP rating, the Jaguar F-Pace also benefits from Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist.
As Europe prepares to switch to Euro 6c on September 1, 2018, all gasoline-fueled engines now come with particulate filters to further reduce emissions. The close-coupled filters are integrated into the aftertreatment system, and their role is to trap the finest of particles as exhaust gases pass through them. What happens to those trapped particles? They’ll be oxidized into CO2 (carbon dioxide), then the filter is programmed to regenerate when the driver lifts off the loud pedal; simple as that.
Being a marque that pays attention to comfort, Jaguar’s F-Pace features “enhanced cabin quality” with optional slimline sports seats, illuminated treadplates, suedecloth headlining, and carbon fiber detailing. On the long haul, the High-Speed Emergency Braking system is designed to work between 10 and 160 km/h. If an imminent collision is detected, the driver is first alerted, then the car applies the brakes automatically if the driver fails to respond to the visual and audible alerts.
Last, but certainly not least, the SVR joins the F-Pace lineup with no less than 550 PS, 680 Nm, and a top speed of 283 km/h (176 mph). The suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that Jaguar Land Rover will also use to create the Range Rover Velar SVR.
“All of these changes deliver the experience our customers expect from a Jaguar,” declared Nick Collins, vehicle line director at Jaguar Land Rover. The 2019 F-Pace is now available to order in Europe, with on-the-road prices starting at £36,520 in the United Kingdom.
