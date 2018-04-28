Jaguar Project 9 Confirmed, But Nobody Knows What It Will Be

When Jaguar came out with the Project 7 at the 2014 Goodwood Festival of Speed, little did the Special Vehicle Operations know that the 250-strong production run would sell out in a heartbeat despite the exorbitant retail price (£135,000). Then the Project 8 came out, taking the Nurburgring lap record for four-door sedans.
Priced at £149,995 and capable of breaking its own record on the Green Hell, the Project 8 will be assembled by hand at the Special Vehicle Operations Technical Center, starting in June. But Jaguar won’t stop there.
Speaking to topgear.com, the head honcho of SVO told the motoring publication that “there will be a Project 9.” John Edwards didn’t mention what nameplate will serve as the basis for the limited edition, though there are a number of candidates.
The I-Pace, which even has its own racing series, is one of them. Then there’s the F-Pace, which is a blistering utility vehicle in SVR specification. On the other hand, Edwards announced that he’s leaving Jaguar Land Rover in June 2018, with Michael van der Sande coming in his place.
At the present moment, Sande is the managing director of Alpine. Reading between the lines, the Project 9 will survive this personnel change considering how exclusive and driver-centric the French brand and SVO are.
Turning our attention back to the Project 9, Edwards told Top Gear that “there’s no decision what it will be yet. It doesn’t necessarily have to be high performance; we’re making up the rules as we go along.” The I-Pace Project 9 doesn’t sound that far-fetched after all, doesn’t it? What’s more, don’t forget that there’s an all-new XJ in the offing for 2019, confirmed to retain its flagship status in the Jaguar lineup.
While we wait for the Leaping Cat of Coventry to make up its mind about what Project 9 will be like, it’s worth remembering Project 8 took 20 months from start to finish. Not bad for an XE-based super sedan that also happens to be the most powerful Jaguar ever made, right?
