Redtail Overland’s Solar-Powered Rooftop Camper Is Truly Groundbreaking

Over the course of autoevolution’s featured Expedition Vehicles Month, we looked at how you can stay safe and cozy during your camping adventure in several ways. From tiny sleeping spaces that will do the trick just fine for a couple of nights, to the largest and most opulent motorhomes that'll gladly be your home away from home for weeks, or even months on end, there’s certainly something out there to fit everyone’s budget.
While a great deal of travelers opt for fairly sized RVs or well-equipped travel trailers (we can’t blame them, really), many find all the comfort they need in compact camping units. Personally, although I find most luxurious mobile homes to be absolutely fascinating, I'll have to be frank and say that the probability of me affording one of these works of art in the near future is exactly zero!
As such, I find small, yet practical and safe overlanding units to be a delight. For example, rooftop campers (or RTC, for the layman) are a budget-friendly alternative that can be installed with ease, serving to keep you above ground level and away from any wildlife lingering about the surrounding area as you sleep.
Redtail Overland is a Colorado-based firm founded by Ty & Annie Tatro, a couple with a combined experience of more than 25 years in the motorhome industry. Previously, they occupied key positions at EarthRoamer, a renowned manufacturer of luxury overlanding vehicles. In 2019, the Tatros decided to set off on their own and create an innovative, yet affordable rooftop camper design.
As a result, the world’s first hard-sided RTC was born. Redtail’s foldable bad boy is almost entirely made from insulated carbon fiber, its walls included. This comes across as a genuinely groundbreaking feature by itself, considering that virtually all traditional RTCs have no such thing as a solid side panel, let alone a robust, full carbon fiber shell. Furthermore, windows were fitted to the sides and main exit, allowing a generous amount of natural light to enter the sleeping space.
Finally, Redtail Overland’s rooftop campers are available for pre-order. The larger RT 110 is priced at 25,000 bucks, while RT 90’s price tag sits at a mere $20,000.
Do you see yourself spending the weekend in one of these lightweight RTCs?
