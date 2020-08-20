autoevolution
The industry’s first hard-sided rooftop camper is here to completely redefine safety standards!

Redtail Overland’s Solar-Powered Rooftop Camper Is Truly Groundbreaking

20 Aug 2020, 14:44 UTC ·
by
Over the course of autoevolution’s featured Expedition Vehicles Month, we looked at how you can stay safe and cozy during your camping adventure in several ways. From tiny sleeping spaces that will do the trick just fine for a couple of nights, to the largest and most opulent motorhomes that'll gladly be your home away from home for weeks, or even months on end, there’s certainly something out there to fit everyone’s budget.

While a great deal of travelers opt for fairly sized RVs or well-equipped travel trailers (we can’t blame them, really), many find all the comfort they need in compact camping units. Personally, although I find most luxurious mobile homes to be absolutely fascinating, I'll have to be frank and say that the probability of me affording one of these works of art in the near future is exactly zero!

As such, I find small, yet practical and safe overlanding units to be a delight. For example, rooftop campers (or RTC, for the layman) are a budget-friendly alternative that can be installed with ease, serving to keep you above ground level and away from any wildlife lingering about the surrounding area as you sleep.

Look, I’m a huge fan of camping trips, hiking, off-road and pretty much any other activity that involves spending some time away from the urban jungle. Now, let me tell you, waking up at 4am in your standard ground-level tent and hearing an untamed beast’s heavy breathing nearby isn’t a particularly fun experience, alright? Therefore, the idea of a setup that takes you off the ground, to then put you on top of your 4x4 is a welcome treat!

Redtail Overland is a Colorado-based firm founded by Ty & Annie Tatro, a couple with a combined experience of more than 25 years in the motorhome industry. Previously, they occupied key positions at EarthRoamer, a renowned manufacturer of luxury overlanding vehicles. In 2019, the Tatros decided to set off on their own and create an innovative, yet affordable rooftop camper design.

As a result, the world’s first hard-sided RTC was born. Redtail’s foldable bad boy is almost entirely made from insulated carbon fiber, its walls included. This comes across as a genuinely groundbreaking feature by itself, considering that virtually all traditional RTCs have no such thing as a solid side panel, let alone a robust, full carbon fiber shell. Furthermore, windows were fitted to the sides and main exit, allowing a generous amount of natural light to enter the sleeping space.

There are two variants to choose from; RT 90 and RT 110. Depending on the model, the RT may be provided with solar panels that will deliver up to 330 watts of power. The energy is stored in a 60 Ah lithium ion battery bank, to then be transferred to components such as LED lighting, charging ports, heating and roof-mounted fan. To top it all off, you will find a floor hatch that provides direct access to your car’s cabin – if the latter has a sunroof, that is.

Finally, Redtail Overland’s rooftop campers are available for pre-order. The larger RT 110 is priced at 25,000 bucks, while RT 90’s price tag sits at a mere $20,000.

Do you see yourself spending the weekend in one of these lightweight RTCs?
