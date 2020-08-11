2021 Jaguar XF Wagon Reveals New Design in Spyshots, Has No Exhaust Tips

Meet the Jaguar XF Sportbrake, probably the last of its name. Sales of luxury wagons are slow, but the British automaker isn't going down without a fight and is getting ready to launch major 2021 updates.
The XF Sportbrake is in its second generation, and rumors have already stated that it will be discontinued along with the XE compact sedan. Everybody just wants crossovers... because they have no taste in cars. Tiff Needell owns one and says it's super-sexy, fast and packs all the comfort features you could want.
In any case, we need to talk about these latest spyshots, which are super-revealing. We get to see both sets of bumpers, which will not only go on the "wagon", but also the normal sedan.
At the front, it's easy to notice that Jaguar has gone with a different main grille and some slightly larger side intakes. These are fakes and have a pentagonal silver frame around them which makes the XF look like the Buick Regal GS. But the design is actually based on the new F-Type Coupe, which you can see in the shape of the LEDs.
Around the back, we're frankly astonished by the fact that it's got no visible exhaust pipes. Auto journalists have been asking German automakers to stop using fake pipes for a couple of reasons, and Jaguar must have picked up on that. the 2021 XF looks very nice from our point of view.
You can expect updates inside as well as a few new engines or updates to existing ones. We could see the new inline-6 turbo powertrains replacing the 30t and 30d. In addition, most of the 2-liter fuel-sippers will be fitted with mild-hybrid technology. Expect the updated family of XF models to be revealed in a couple of months and go on sale early next year.
