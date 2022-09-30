Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Basecamp Concept Shows Its Mettle at Red Bull Hardline

The Basecamp, a concept based on the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35, premiered a while ago at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham. Not wanting to let the show truck rot in a garage somewhere, the automaker’s British office deployed it at Red Bull Hardline.
Hard what? Hardline is a gnarly mountain bike race that returned for the eighth time to the Dyfi Valley in Wales this year. The event was won by a Canadian gentleman by the name of Jackson Goldstone, who finished six and a half seconds ahead of British rivals Joe Smith and Taylor Vernon.
“Basecamp really lived up to its name here,” said Arctic Trucks managing director Peter Smith. “Our extensive re-engineering of the body, frame, suspension, and drivetrain - combined with the additional equipment - ensured it tackled the mountainous terrain and changeable surface conditions with comfort and ease; providing a perfect base of operations for the entire event, wherever support was needed, up or down the mountain.”
What makes the Basecamp stand out? For starters, the iKamper SkyCamp Mini 3.0 rooftop tent, which is mounted to a Gearmate hardtop canopy with gullwing side and rear access doors. The bed, meanwhile, hides an ARB Outback Solutions modular roller drawer system. A fridge unit and a slide-out kitchen that includes a gas stove and collapsible sink are also featured.
Finished in Obsidian Gray, the Basecamp further sweetens the deal with an ARB Base Rack system that enables the safe storage of a gas bottle, water container, fuel containers, and recovery boards. Front-facing spotlights, black sidebars with integrated steps, bespoke decals, 17-inch alloys, and 35-inch rubber boots of the mud-terrain variety pretty much seal the deal.
As the name implies, the Basecamp is based on the Isuzu D-Max with the Arctic Trucks-developed AT35 package. The AT35 retails at £47,999 or $53,215 at current exchange rates. The only powertrain available is a 1.9-liter turbo diesel with 266 pound-foot (360 Nm) on tap from 2,000 to 2,500 rpm, connected to either a six-speed stick shift or a six-speed automatic.
“Basecamp really lived up to its name here,” said Arctic Trucks managing director Peter Smith. “Our extensive re-engineering of the body, frame, suspension, and drivetrain - combined with the additional equipment - ensured it tackled the mountainous terrain and changeable surface conditions with comfort and ease; providing a perfect base of operations for the entire event, wherever support was needed, up or down the mountain.”
What makes the Basecamp stand out? For starters, the iKamper SkyCamp Mini 3.0 rooftop tent, which is mounted to a Gearmate hardtop canopy with gullwing side and rear access doors. The bed, meanwhile, hides an ARB Outback Solutions modular roller drawer system. A fridge unit and a slide-out kitchen that includes a gas stove and collapsible sink are also featured.
Finished in Obsidian Gray, the Basecamp further sweetens the deal with an ARB Base Rack system that enables the safe storage of a gas bottle, water container, fuel containers, and recovery boards. Front-facing spotlights, black sidebars with integrated steps, bespoke decals, 17-inch alloys, and 35-inch rubber boots of the mud-terrain variety pretty much seal the deal.
As the name implies, the Basecamp is based on the Isuzu D-Max with the Arctic Trucks-developed AT35 package. The AT35 retails at £47,999 or $53,215 at current exchange rates. The only powertrain available is a 1.9-liter turbo diesel with 266 pound-foot (360 Nm) on tap from 2,000 to 2,500 rpm, connected to either a six-speed stick shift or a six-speed automatic.