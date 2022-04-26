2022 Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Flaunts £47,999 Starting Price

Arctic Trucks certainly knows a thing or two about off-road vehicles, and their newest rig follows the same recipe as the Reykjavik-based company’s more popular conversions. Presented as a pre-production concept at the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show, the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is now available to order in the United Kingdom at 47,999 pounds sterling.
That sum converts to 60,620 bucks at current exchange rates, which is a lot of money compared to lesser versions of the mid-size pickup truck from Japan. Actually manufactured in Thailand because it’s more affordable, the four-door crew cab retails from 25,499 pounds sterling or 32,200 dollars.
These prices are CVOTR, which stands for commercial vehicle on the road price. In other words, you’ll have to add a value-added tax of 20 percent in order to get to the total price. Available with a six-speed manual supplied by Aisin or an optional six-speed automatic from Aisin that adds £2,000 ($2,525) to the menu, the AT35 is called this way after its 35-inch rubber.
The chunky tires are complemented by 17-inch alloy wheels finished in matte black for extra visual drama. Those 315/70 R17 tires are joined by an overhauled suspension that includes Bilstein springs, dampers, and a lift kit for a total elevation of 50 millimeters (2.0 inches) over the standard truck.
Backed up by five years or 125,000 miles (201,168 kilometers) of warranty, the AT35 is rocking a ground clearance of 266 millimeters (10.5 inches) up front and 290 millimeters (11.4 inches) for the rear axle. The approach, departure, and break-over angles are estimated at 35, 29, and 34 degrees.
Visually enhanced with body-color extensions for the wheel arches, the 2022 Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is equipped with extended steps, beefier mud flaps, and a 2.0-inch multifunction receiver hitch that allows the fitment of tow balls, winches, rear-mounted steps, and other whatnots.
Step inside, and you’re welcomed by 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. An eight-speaker audio system, leather upholstery with Arctic Trucks embroidery, a wireless phone charger, premium carpet mats, and lots of advanced driver-assist systems that include Autonomous Emergency Braking pretty much seal the deal.
“We are very proud of what we have developed together with Isuzu UK on this latest-generation D-Max, which is undoubtedly the best yet,” said Arctic Trucks UK managing director Peter Smith. “We are excited that customers will soon be able to order this latest, highly anticipated, highly capable vehicle and it has been great to further strengthen the successful long-standing collaboration between Isuzu UK and Arctic Trucks UK.”
