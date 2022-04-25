2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Sold Out

Arguably the hottest pickup of 2022, the F-150 Lightning is sold out stateside. Every single truck has been spoken for due to high demand.
The Ford Motor Company advises prospective customers to contact dealers for more information. Reading between the lines, a few people may back out in favor of something else. But even in this particular scenario, it’s easy to imagine markups even though Ford considers this practice detrimental.
The Dearborn-based automaker says that marking up the retail price impacts customer satisfaction as per an internal memo we’ve covered in January 2022. There is a string attached to the customer as well. “Ford is offering support for a no-sale provision to be signed by the customer at the time of purchase,” prohibiting the customer to flip the all-electric truck for a year.
Had they done it with the Shelby GT500 and Bronco as well, the Ford Motor Company would be in a better place today. On the other hand, money talks and dealerships are independent from the second-largest automaker in the United States of America. The direct sales model championed by Tesla isn’t a solution either given that Tesla prices change more often than in the case of legacy vehicle manufacturers like General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.
Still available to configure, the F-150 Lightning for the 2022 model year comes in four trim levels. The work-oriented specification is called Pro, and pricing starts at $39,974 before the destination charge and federal tax credit. The F-150 Lightning still isn’t listed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, but we do know this fellow tops 230 miles (370 kilometers). The Platinum is estimated at 300 miles (483 kilometers) while other long-range variants of the zero-emission pickup truck offer 320 miles (515 kilometers).
The F-150 Lightning Pro may be available with the long-range battery, yet only for fleet customers. Be that as it may, retail customers are more likely to choose the XLT and Lariat over the Pro due to more standard goodies.
