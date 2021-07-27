Musk's Latest Comments Confirm He Isn't Delusional, Just a Very Good Manipulator

2021 Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Accessory Pack Caters to British Countrymen

Designed to make life on the go easier, the OEM package for the pickup truck targets “the professional huntsman and countryman,” Isuzu says, and can be fitted to all double cab models of the new D-Max.The Towbar allows drivers to tow up to 3.5 tons (7,716 lbs) safely, aided by the sway detection system fitted to all 4x4 models , and the Bed Draw System provides easy organization for various tools. The Rubber Floor Trays make it easier to clean, and with the Aeroklas canopy, the items hauled in the bed are safe.Other features included in the Huntsman Accessory Pack are under rail bed liner, tailgate locking kit, side steps, and 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires from Pirelli.Isuzu is offering the Huntsman Accessory Pack as a £5,825 (equal to $8,032) option, excluding tax, when purchased as a whole with the 2021 D-Max that can be ordered in one of four trim levels in the UK.Pricing kicks off at £21,009 ($28,967) before tax for the Utility variant, going up to at least £26,009 ($35,861) for the DL20 and £29,759 ($41,032) for the DL40. The top-of-the-line V-Cross has a recommended retail price of £31,259 ($43,100).All versions of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max are equipped with a diesel engine that makes 162(164 PS / 121) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. The six-speed manual transmission is standard, and it can also be had with an optional six-speed auto. Base grades are offered with two-wheel drive, but the all-wheel drive system is available as well.The new D-Max range is accompanied by a 5-year/125,000-mile (201,168-km) warranty.

