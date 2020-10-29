2021 Isuzu MU-X Revealed With Truck Underpinnings, Turbo Diesel Power

Optinid’s Head in the Stars Tiny Home Has Retractable Roof for Stargazing

After redesigning the D-Max pickup truck from the ground up, Isuzu worked its magic on the MU-X using the same underpinnings. The body-on-frame SUV is due to arrive at dealerships in 2021 as a value-oriented rival to the Toyota Fortuner, sporting seven seats, two four-cylinder turbo diesels, and two transmission options. 17 photos SUV is described as “robust and exclusive.” More to the point, the Japanese automaker promises “enhanced comfort and luxury while maintaining Isuzu’s unique strengths.”



One of the strongest points of the company is dependable diesel performance, coming courtesy of a 1.9-liter base engine with 150 PS (148 horsepower) or a 3.0-liter option with 190 PS (188 horsepower). Peak torque is pretty decent too at 350 and 450 Nm (258 and 332 pound-feet) from as little at 1,600 rpm.



Pictured with 20-inch tires, the MU-X in the photo gallery is the Ultimate trim level with all the bells and whistles. From the steering wheel to the 9.0-inch infotainment system, gear lever, and air conditioning buttons, the interior is shared with the D-Max. Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay are also featured, along with a 4.2-inch driver information display, voice recognition, and plenty of safety tech.



The Intelligent Driver Assist System is standard across the range, constantly monitoring the surrounding environment with the help of sensors and cameras. Some of the standout goodies include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Prevention, and no fewer than six air bags.



Top-end specifications feature dual-zone air conditioning and vents for the rear occupants, ventilated front seats, and an adjustable electric liftgate. Isuzu even throws in a household power socket, and automatic models sweeten the deal with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Although unconfirmed at the time of reporting, a rear diff lock is expected as an optional extra for the more adventure-oriented customers.



Download attachment: 2021 Isuzu MU-X brochure for the Thai specification (PDF)