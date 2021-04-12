5 The “Cobra” Could be the Next Autonomous Motorcycle

3 BMW ConnectedDynamics Rendering Shows New Take on the Grille Situation

2 VW Chasing Commercial Autonomous Vehicles, ID. BUZZ to Be the First

Isuzu Series N Trucks Get a Boost With Gatik Self-Driving Technology

Truck-manufacturing veteran Isuzu and self-driving up-and-coming Gatik are ready to introduce the first fully autonomous trucks in the medium category. This collaboration could bring significant changes to B2B logistics in particular and transportation in general. 1 photo



Gatik, a Silicon Valley startup, seized the opportunity and is now joining



The SAE



At the end of last year,



It will take some time before we can actually see delivery trucks with no drivers on the highway, but it looks like we are getting there.



According to Gatik’s CEO and Co-Founder Gautam Narang, “By bringing these two teams together, we can create segment-changing technology while positioning Gatik to safely commercialize autonomous delivery technology at scale”.



When ready, the new Isuzu medium-duty trucks boasting Gatik self-driving software will operate on both the North American and Canadian markets. With grocery sales and delivery needs on the rise, including due to the health crisis, all major players in the industry had to consider ways to improve delivery speed and efficiency while also complying with safety regulations. And the latest autonomous driving technology seems to be one way to go.Gatik, a Silicon Valley startup, seized the opportunity and is now joining Isuzu North America in developing what is described as the first completely autonomous medium-duty trucks. The plan is to equip Isuzu Series N trucks with Gatik’s self-driving software.The SAE Level 4 delivery trucks will be released this year as a solution for big names in the retail industry. As sustainability is becoming a major trend when it comes to all types of transportation, fully autonomous delivery trucks can become a real game-changer for supply chain operations.At the end of last year, Walmart announced its plan to test a fully autonomous delivery in the state of Arkansas, in collaboration with Gatik. So far, they have successfully tested an autonomous vehicle with a safety driver on board and plan to extend their operations to Louisiana.It will take some time before we can actually see delivery trucks with no drivers on the highway, but it looks like we are getting there.According to Gatik’s CEO and Co-Founder Gautam Narang, “By bringing these two teams together, we can create segment-changing technology while positioning Gatik to safely commercialize autonomous delivery technology at scale”.When ready, the new Isuzu medium-duty trucks boasting Gatik self-driving software will operate on both the North American and Canadian markets.

load press release