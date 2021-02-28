VW Chasing Commercial Autonomous Vehicles, ID. BUZZ to Be the First

Autonomous vehicles are still not among us, despite the concerted efforts that have been conducted globally for years by a number of companies, not all of them traditional carmakers. There is still no timeframe for when we’ll see cars driving themselves, but the general consensus is that the first ones should be around in some places by the end of the decade.
For Volkswagen’s Commercial Vehicles division, the deadline would be 2025. It is then when it intends to release its first self-driving cars into the wild, and according to the carmaker’s latest announcement, that would be a variant of the all-electric ID. BUZZ.
The Germans said at the end of the week they will start testing the technology that will make the reborn hippie van autonomous, based on an Argo AI solution, this year. The autonomous ID. BUZZ will become part of a ride-hailing and pooling service that will be available in select cities around the world.
The decision was announced after the group’s supervisory board met at the end of the week and green-lighted the idea of autonomous robo-taxis and vans.
Argo AI is a company Volkswagen invested in together with Ford as part of the deal the two giants signed in the summer of last year. As for the ID. BUZZ, it’s production version premiere is expected to take place in 2022.
Full details on both the technology to be used, and on the electric version of the revived Bulli, were not announced.
“With the confirmation of the group’s supervisory board for our Autonomous Driving R&D program, we are setting the course for the future of mobility. Autonomous, electric driving will make an important contribution to urban mobility and road safety. Our vehicles are the logical first choice to apply such systems to," said in a statement Carsten Intra, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.
