Is Mercedes Testing an Electric 2021 C-Class Sedan (W206)?

Reluctant as they have been, the German automakers seem to understand now that the future of premium transportation is electric. So we're not surprised that Mercedes may be testing a plugged-in version of the next C-Class, the W206.

It won't; EVs don't have volatile gasoline inside them, so why would they ever burn? Just ask Tesla.



Satire aside, we have precious little information on this vehicle. Mercedes has a separate brand for its electric cars, kicking off with the



BMW is also taking this approach, with the



The



Also, we have a sneaking suspicion that all the W206 models in Europe will use mild-hybrid 2-liter engines, hopefully excluding the AMGs. Despite still having the smart brand, Daimler needs to eke out every gram of CO2.



