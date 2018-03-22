autoevolution
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Concept Coming Next Month, Production in 2020

22 Mar 2018
by
BMW is playing a weird game with its electric vehicle range. On the one hand, it has made it very clear that it doesn't plan to build entirely new models for the alternative propulsion system, developing all of its new ones with the possibility of adding a battery pack and motors from the start.
That means all Bavarian EVs will look almost exactly like their ICE counterparts, with the possible exception of a halo car based on the Vision Dynamics concept. This strategy is at odds with what the rest of the industry is doing, but it might win over those people who want to drive zero-emissions vehicles but don't really care for all the attention EVs are still drawing.

That's all nice and peachy, but according to Auto Express, we now learn that BMW is preparing a pre-production concept of its first new-era electric model, the iX3 SUV, for next month's Beijing Motor Show. So, what exactly is the German carmaker going to showcase, considering it already said the body would differ only at a close detail level? Plus, the iX3 has been spied testing, and it wasn't wearing any camouflage, so there's that as well.

The only way BMW's upcoming concept could sweep the rug from under our feet is by revealing some truly outstanding specs. However, despite being among the first to get involved with electric vehicles, BMW's expertise appears to have fallen behind lately, so we doubt it would be able to produce an earthquake big enough to upset its traditional direct competitors that also have similar models either planned or already on the market - Audi with the e-tron quattro, Jaguar with its I-PACE, and Mercedes-Benz's EQ C.

Whatever the case, we'll find out soon enough whether BMW's decision regarding its battery-powered range has the chance of remaining competitive or is instead destined to fail. Sure, it's only a concept of the first model, but that's usually enough to gauge just how serious a carmaker is about this technology before the 2020 planned market debut.
2021 BMW iX3 BMW iX3 bmw i range ix3 electric SUV BMW concept
