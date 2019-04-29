autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Spied With Fresh Grille Design in Germany

The all-new GLS-Class didn't receive the warmest of welcomes, but that's because much is expected of it. Save for the G-Class, it's the most high-end Mercedes SUV. Or is it?
Our favorite Stuttgart car spotter, WalkoArt, has captured the Maybach version of the new GLS testing with a few fresh design elements. One of the big ones is a custom grille, convex in design, but different from the one that will be fitted to the GLS 63 model from AMG.

The prototype also seems to be getting flares over the rear fenders, suggesting that mild bodywork mods will differentiate it from the non-Maybach models. Of course, this super-luxury nameplate is defined by the attention to detail, so potential customers can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars for hand-applied paint that takes hundreds of hours to apply. That's why we think this prototype is nowhere near finished. Normal black paint on a Maybach? Never.

Unlike the Maybach S-Class, this GLS probably won't have a longer wheelbase, but that doesn't mean passengers will feel the lack of legroom since the 3-row cabin will probably be optioned as just a 4-seater. Remember, the 2020 model has 205.2 inches of bodywork and 123.4 inches of wheelbase

As for the engines, Mercedes made it pretty clear that V12s are off the table when the "S65 Final Edition" practically confirmed all those rumors. Some have said a Maybach with a V8 isn't right, but we suspect hybrids are what we're actually dealing with.

Trademarks filed last year for the GLS 600 and 680 hint at the possible power levels, which should be higher than the 489 hp and 700 Nm of torque you get from the GLS 580 4MATIC. We suspect that the 680 will be a plug-in hybrid with about 550-600 hp. We also believe that China will receive six-cylinder versions as well.

