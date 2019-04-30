2021 BMW X6 M50i Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Sounds Good

German cars don't have a monopoly when it comes to sweet-sounding V8 engines. But if you're looking to spend $100,000 on an SUV that looks good and has performance credentials, you're probably after something like this, the BMW X6 M50i.

It's the step below the mental X6 M, still equipped with a powerful 4.4-liter engine and brutal launch control. We're hard-pressed to think of anything better for the money, but we're sure this will be interpreted as a bias towards BMW.



You see, Mercedes- AMG has already shown a lot of interest towards the hybrid inline-6, which will be found under the hood of the GLE 53 a bit later this year. At the same time, Audi isn't known for making a lot of performance SUVs, but the ones it does have lined up are the flagship



We have high expectations of the X6 M50i. Not only has it never existed before, but it might also have the 8 Series setup with 530 HP , only 70 less than a base X6 M. That also implies it will be more expensive, but most X6 buyers would have ordered at least $10,000 in M Sport/Performance options, like the body kit, brakes or exhaust. Most if not all of those will be free here.



For the record, the G05 X5, which is this mode's twin sister that went on sale last year, has a 50i setup with 462 HP and an M50d with a quad-turbo 3-liter making 400 HP. It's possible this last configuration will also be available here.



