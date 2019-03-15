5 Clean Cars Under the Spotlight as Green NCAP Releases First Emissions Ratings

Audi S5 V6 TDI Rumored to Borrow New SQ5 TDI's Engine

What's next for the Audi S5? Possibly a performance diesel engine, according to reports from French media. 3 photos



After a couple of years of selling the SQ5 only with a TFSI engine,



Such a system probably costs a lot of money to develop, which could be recuperated by installing it on other cars. TDI is thus on its way with all three body styles being affected: coupe, convertible, and four-door.



It's not a completely natural fit; the S5 started life as super-sexy 354 horsepower 4.2-liter V8 and then switched to a supercharger. Yet many customers got the similarly priced A5 TDI quattro with a rear differential, even though it couldn't measure up in the performance department.



This 3.0 TDI engine is almost drawback-free, featuring 347 HP and, crucially, 700 Nm of torque, 200 more than the TFSI model. It could lower the CO2 emissions of the S5 from 172 down to about 160 grams, with similar fuel savings.



What we find puzzling is why the



Even more puzzling is the report about TFSI being the exclusive configuration for the A4 allroad after the mid-life facelift. It's like the whole world has gone crazy! Because of all the extra emissions testing that needs to be done, Audi hasn't been as good at swapping engines as it used to be. This goes for the whole VW Group, of course, but engine variety and tech sharing has always been their way of making profits.