Is a 1,500-WHP Toyota Supra Bad Enough to Beat the Tesla Model S Plaid?

Don’t care about Toyota’s brand-new Supra ? That’s alright, because it is basically the coupe variant of the latest BMW Z4, as the two companies developed them from scratch. Things couldn’t be more different for the older fourth-gen Supra, however, which is already a modern classic. 6 photos



Every petrolhead knows that the engine powering it is the famous 2JZ, which supports a huge amount of power, hence the numerous 1,000+ hp Supras out there. The one depicted on video down below is said to have no less than 1,500 horsepower, not at the crank, but at the wheels. Thus, it is punchier than modern hypercars, and quicker off-the-line too.



According to the description of the clip, it features a sequential transmission for better power delivery and was clocked at 209 mph (336 kph) after half a mile. The best thing about this



As for its rival, it was none other than the big bad



Made from 1993 to 2002, it came with a naturally aspirated or a twin-turbocharged version of the same 3.0-liter straight-six , and a choice of two manual transmissions, one with five speeds and the other with six, and a four-speed automatic. With some prepping and a skilled driver holding the wheel, the Model S Plaid needs less than 2 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph), so beating it into submission would require an even crazier build. But was this fourth-gen Supra its daddy on that day? Only one way to find out.