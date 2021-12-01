autoevolution
Cummins Tank Engine-Swapped Toyota Supra MKIV Will Offend Purists

1 Dec 2021, 19:34 UTC ·
Remember that Ford Crown Vic Police Interceptor with a Rolls-Royce Meteor V12 tank engine swap? That absolutely insane build has a soul mate in the guise of a fourth-generation Supra with a Cummins 6BT.
Cummins Tank Engine-Swapped Toyota Supra MKIV 11 photos
YouTube car vlogger AdamC3046 had the opportunity of seeing the one-off build at Caffeine & Machine among 100 units of the Nissan GT-R. This gathering is a testament to the owner’s unconventional sense of humor, but trolling aside, the MKIV Supra in the featured video is a sight to behold.

Starting with the straight-six engine, the tank-sourced Cummins hiding under the hood is complemented by a huge turbo and a large intercooler for good measure. The 5.9-liter powerplant is the good ol’ 12-valve 6BT, a workhorse of a mill that Dodge introduced on their Ram pickup trucks in 1989.

In the full-size pickup truck, the inline-six turbo diesel used to make 160 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) when it was brand-spanking new. Further augmented with a manual transmission, the matte-black sports car is rocking air suspension, rock rails, and… wait for it… a tow hitch ball.

Upgraded with beefy all-terrain rubber boots and generously-sized flares on every corner, the fourth-generation model brings the point home with quirky side mirrors, a black-painted roof rack, and a spring-style antenna. Black aftermarket wheels and a cut-through hood pretty much seal the deal, much to the indignation of Supra purists that prefer the stock 2JZ.

Based on the 2.5-liter 1JZ engine family, the 2JZ entered production in 1991 with a displacement of 3.0 liters. The force-fed variant of the straight-six lump that made the MKIV Supra a legend produced up to 325 horsepower (330 PS) in Europe and up to 333 pound-feet (451 Nm) over in Japan.

Video thumbnail
