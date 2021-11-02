Inside the World’s First Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Coach, Premiering in Australia

4 First-Ever Hydrogen-Electric Flight Between London and Rotterdam Coming Up in 2024

Hyzon is all about setting new records. In less than a year, the company has introduced the first ultra-heavy hydrogen fuel cell truck and began testing 400-mile range hydrogen-powered trucks, with the goal of eventually reaching the 1,000-mile target. Its multiple projects include developing green hydrogen and testing fuel cells for hybrid aircraft, all based on the company’s fuel cell, which it claims to have the highest density on the market.The latest innovation is a hydrogen-powered coach, which made its debut in Australia. For those who don’t know, buses have a low floor, allowing passengers to sit or stand, while coaches have a high floor, with seated passengers and cargo underneath. So, while hydrogen-powered buses have been made, it seems to be a world premiere for coaches.This particular one has 50 seats and is equipped with eight tanks, carrying 57 pounds (26 kg) of hydrogen . This is the vehicle’s main source of power, but it also comes with four lithium battery packs, as a backup. Part of the batteries are located where the engine would be, next to the fuel cell and the fuel cell command center, and the rest are in a separate compartment. Another compartment is dedicated to the cooler that keeps the fuel cell at optimal temperatures. The two companies haven’t revealed all the specs yet, but it looks like this coach can deliver a 186-mile (300 km) range on the highway, at a minimum, with a double range at lower speeds. Also, according to the companies’ representatives, the range depends on several factors, including the usage of the air conditioning system. Plus, more hydrogen tanks can be added to the vehicle, if needed.One of the major benefits of this hydrogen-powered coach is that it’s quiet, which is important considering that it’s meant for long drives, when the noise typically becomes tiring.The project began in 2019, when engineers from the U.S., China, and Australia began working on the design of the future coach. A few months ago, the powertrain completed its verification by an independent testing authority. In September, the vehicle was unveiled during a live presentation and is now ready to hit the road.