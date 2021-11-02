German Drivers in Favor of Speed-Restricted Autobahn, but There Is a Catch

Germany's famous Autobahn might get a definitive speed limit enforced one day. This issue keeps being debated in the country, and now there is a poll that claims that 60 percent of Germans are in favor of ditching the unrestricted sections. However, things are not as they seem.
The poll in question comes from ARD, a public broadcaster in Germany, and it concluded that 60 percent of Germans are in favor of a speed limit of at least 130 km/h (ca. 81 mph) on the Autobahn. However, 38 percent of respondents do not want to hear anything about a limit on the highway.
But why did 60 percent of those questioned, more than ever before, say they were in favor of a speed limit on the highway? Well, it appears that they would rather not have all that many unrestricted bits of the highway instead of higher taxes meant to curb CO2 emissions.
As a comparison, just 39 percent of those questioned would support a tax on animal products, nine percent less than a few months ago, while 57 percent are against such a fee. This tax would be meant to curb the consumption of animal products, thus reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.
According to other studies on the matter, applying a speed limit on the sections of Autobahn that have yet to be restricted would bring an estimated emission reduction of two million tons per year. Germany is the only country in the world to have sections of highway without any speed limit, a decision of the Parliament that dates to 1952.
Mind you, about 30 percent of the German highway network has a permanent speed limit. Another ten percent of the entire highway network in the country has variable speed limits, which are dependent on weather, traffic, or time of day.
The worst solution would be increasing taxes on fuel, which would be something that 78 percent of Germans oppose, as DW notes. When higher taxes are the only alternative, it becomes evident that many German citizens are no longer in favor of an Autobahn without unrestricted sections.
Fortunately for those who are not in favor of a speed limit on some sections of the world-famous Autobahn, politicians have already taken the matter off the table in their talks to form a new coalition government.
During several press trips, I had the opportunity to drive on unrestricted sections of the Autobahn. These feel just as safe as the regular sections of the highway, but you can drive as fast as you can without worrying about getting a speeding ticket. Remember to keep your distance from the vehicles ahead (and adjust it according to speed) if you get the chance to do so.
