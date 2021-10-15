5 BMW M3 Competition Gets Trampled by Nissan Silvia S15 with a Twist

4 Citroen Ami Drag Races Carwow's Matt Watson on an E-Bike Among Other... Things

3 Future Tesla Model X Rendered With and Without the Cybertruck Treatment

2 2021 Ford Bronco Gets One European Seal of Approval, Though Not the One It Needs

More on this:

Mat Watson Drives Bugatti Chiron Super Sport at 212 MPH on Public Road

Mat Watson has driven a lot of cars in his career. He's even driven major hypercars. None of them have made him sound as giddy as the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport at 212 MPH. 7 photos



This isn't the same Chiron from a few years back. No, this



Mat takes on an extensive tour to start. The rear of the car is sleeker than before. The front fenders feature circular vents ala EB110. It creates less drag, thanks to these updates.



Then there's the engine. It has four turbos but only uses two of them under normal circumstances. That's how it can achieve 1,100 lb-ft of torque at just 2,000 RPMs. Then, above 4,000 RPM the other two kick in to help it produce its maximum of 1,600 horsepower.



Before entering the Autobahn, Watson takes a moment to fill up with gasoline (or petrol as he names it). There he's met by



Once on the unlimited speed highway, Mat pushes the car a few times up over 150 mph. At the outset, he's beset by drivers dipping into the left lane without noticing the alienesque Chiron rocketing up behind them.



Finally, after several attempts, he rockets up to 208 mph so effortlessly that he cannot contain a childish giggle. Then he sets his sights on 210. But, of course, the Chiron isn't the limiting factor so much as traffic is. As soon as the road is clear, Mat rockets up to 212 faster than most cars can reach 100. The full video is well worth a viewing.



Videos on the Chiron aren't rare. Many feature it achieving wild feats or speed. Others feature its beauty and craftsmanship. None are exactly like this one, though, where Mat takes the Chiron beyond 200 mph on the Autobahn.This isn't the same Chiron from a few years back. No, this Bugatti Chiron Super Sport takes the game to the next level. It's sharper. It's more aggressive. And it's somehow even faster.Mat takes on an extensive tour to start. The rear of the car is sleeker than before. The front fenders feature circular vents ala EB110. It creates less drag, thanks to these updates.Then there's the engine. It has four turbos but only uses two of them under normal circumstances. That's how it can achieve 1,100 lb-ft of torque at just 2,000 RPMs. Then, above 4,000 RPM the other two kick in to help it produce its maximum of 1,600 horsepower.Before entering the Autobahn, Watson takes a moment to fill up with gasoline (or petrol as he names it). There he's met by 24 Hour of Le Mans champion and Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace . Andy kindly reminds him to use full-fat 98 octanse to get the most out of the W16.Once on the unlimited speed highway, Mat pushes the car a few times up over 150 mph. At the outset, he's beset by drivers dipping into the left lane without noticing the alienesque Chiron rocketing up behind them.Finally, after several attempts, he rockets up to 208 mph so effortlessly that he cannot contain a childish giggle. Then he sets his sights on 210. But, of course, the Chiron isn't the limiting factor so much as traffic is. As soon as the road is clear, Mat rockets up to 212 faster than most cars can reach 100. The full video is well worth a viewing.