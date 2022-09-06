Inside the 2023 Hot Wheels Case A, Super Treasure Hunt Is Not What We Were Hoping For

autoevolution
A few days ago, Hot Wheels collectors from around the world were excited to get the first preview of what's coming up in 2023. Someone had leaked some photos of items included in Case A, and this is all happening while some people haven't even seen Case M for 2022. Naturally, the closer you are to the factory in Asia, the bigger the odds of finding the new cars first.

With the launch of the 2023 mainline series collectors can expect new castings, new color variations for older models, and of course different Super Treasure Hunt and Treasure Hunt items.

Different people have different preferences and expectations, which means some might be disappointed with Case A while others might be ecstatic about it. For most adult collectors, seeing a fantasy model being used as an STH is a big turnoff.

The last time that happened was in 2021 when Mattel used the classic Rodger Dodger casting for this purpose. But this year, the toy company decided on using the Tooned Version of the Classic TV Series Batmobile.

While Batman's cars tend to be quite popular with Hot Wheels collectors, only time will tell if this item will be successful too. Depending on how much time you spend on collector groups, you might also know by now that the next two STH models will be the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and the 1968 COPO Camaro.

Speaking of the regular Treasure Hunt model for case A, it's the Raijin Express. The Japanese truck replica was designed by Ryu Asada and was first introduced in 2021. It's not an ugly model per se, but it's not quite as cool as the 1971 Mustang Funny Car that we saw in Case Q for 2022.

But let's move on and see the other 70 vehicles included in this first case for 2023. While most fantasy cars seem useless, the Fast-Bed Hauler can at least be used as an alternative form of display for your other vehicles.

That way you can have an affordable version of the Team Transport series, albeit without all the premium details. It's good to see the 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth sporting a fresh livery and a new set of rims.

Even though this is the third iteration since the model debuted last year, rally fans are bound to gobble this thing up right away. While the hatchback version of the Subaru WRX STI was never really embraced by fans, Hot Wheels keeps using this casting time and time again. At least the blue and white color combo looks good enough to make you buy this one.

There are quite a few different Corvette castings out there, so you won't get to see variations of them coming out every single year. That happens to be the case with the Grand Sport Roadster as well, which didn't make an appearance in 2022.

It's not a bad-looking car, but it doesn't come close to the Corvette C8.R at least from our point of view. As you would expect, there are quite a few vehicles in case A that we've already seen before. But that gives more people a chance at finding their favorite casting.

The 1970 Pontiac Firebird that first appeared as a Hot Wheels Legends Tour vehicle is also back, but this time in blue. We can only hope that more replicas of real-life cars will make their way into Mattel's line-up soon.

Speaking of which, Tetsuya Hibino's drift car is back in the spotlight. This time, the LB Super Silhouette Nissan Silvia flaunts a livery that's reminiscent of the John Player Special F1 cars back in the day. If we were to choose one single car out of case A, this would be it without a doubt!

Some might choose another Nissan though: the Patrol Custom. This is a brand new casting for Mattel, and it seems to be following the style of the Maxima Drift Car with a transparent hood. This is the kind of monster machine that you'd see taking on a dune at full speed, with flames coming out of the exhaust.

This is one of the highlights of the new diecast hunting season. And if you think that's all there is to Case A, think again. Because there's one more new casting inside: the Ford Escort RS2000. We wonder how long it will take to get a Premium version of this Retro Racer.

