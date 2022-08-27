Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels Boulevard Set, 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is Revealed

The Hot Wheels Boulevard series was introduced in 2020 and it consists of premium models that are aimed at the adult collectors out there. There were four releases in 2020 and another four in 2021.
And there's a good chance that the newest release is going to be the last one for the 2022 series of collectibles. As with all previous sets, this new one also includes five different items. So let's have a brief look at every one of them.
The 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is first on the list. Larry Wood is the man that designed this casting more than a decade ago, and the first iteration made its way into stores back in 2010.
A Super Treasure Hunt version came along in 2014 and revealed a spectacular Spectraflame Gold paint job. We haven't seen a Premium version of this car for quite some, and it looks great in Matte Black with Real Riders 5 Spoke Modern rims.
That's right, this is the second variation of it so far and we've yet to receive a mainline item at this point. Looking at the card graphics, these are worth preserving as well even if you decide to open them up.
It might seem unusual to get an SUV inside a set of mainly sporty vehicles, but diversity is always a good thing to have. The Toyota 4Runner is now delivered in a shade of black called Midnight Black Pearl and this too is a rather rare casting.
Just like with the Escort, it was introduced in 2021. This vehicle is based on the 4Runner owned by the Marketing Manager of the company, Jimmy Liu. As of now, it has only been part of the Boulevard series but that might just change soon enough.
Hot Wheels line-up! You don't get to see a De Tomaso Pantera every day, but this Ford-powered Italian sports car from the 20th century has a cult following of its own.
The Group 4 models appeared in the early '70s, and we can't help but wonder if Mattel is planning on giving us the Group 5 version later on as well. The 351 on the sides of this casting should give you a hint on the displacement of the V8 inside (351 cubic inches/ 5.8-liters).
We're willing to bet that the most popular model in this last Boulevard mix for 2022 will be the Mercedes-Benz AMG E 36 Estate. Why you might ask? Well, we can name at least two reasons for that. One, sporty station wagons are highly desirable within the Hot Wheels community.
While there are quite a few models out there to buy including the Volvo 850, the Audi RS2, and RS 6, it's always good to have more options on the table. Second of all, you'll find that a lot of people are crazy about the Mercedes-Benz 500 E.
With four color variations launched since it debuted last year, some collectors own dozens of these castings without getting bored of them. You might have to wait a while until you can get your hands on Mix 4, but you can still pre-order one for about $55 if you're keen on having it.
