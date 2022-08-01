2022 Hot Wheels Team Transport Set Reveals 1970 Chevy Nova and Matching Hauler

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is in full effect, and this past weekend it had a stop in El Segundo, California. We'll be reporting back with photos and information on the winner soon, but right now, we'd like to show you a special set of two vehicles. The Car Culture: Team Transport premium series was first introduced in 2018, and it seems to be gaining traction with collectors and diecast enthusiasts around the world.
Last year Mattel upped the ante and released a total of 13 different iterations of the Team Transport collection. Among those variants, you could also find the Walmart Legends Tour Exclusive set, which contained the Custom Corvette Stingray Coupe and the Carry-On Hauler.
While the latter one has had eight different versions so far since 2018, the Corvette is slightly more exclusive. It launched in 2020, and only three variants have been produced to this day. If you didn't manage to get this set when it first came out, you can still find it on eBay for as low as $17.
But today, we'd like to take a look at the continuation of the Walmart Legends Tour Exclusive Team Transport. The Black and Yellow theme is still a thing for the 2022 edition, and we are once again greeted by some good old American Muscle.
The 1970 Custom Chevy Nova was designed by Mark Jones, and it was just released last year. Back then, it featured a Glossy gray finish, and it was inside the Mix 3 of the Hot Wheels Boulevard. That was a pretty cool one to get, as it included a 1966 Pontiac GTO, a 1970 Plymouth Superbird, and the DMC DeLorean too!
The rig for this set is the Horizon Hauler, which is also quite rare, with only four previous iterations up until now. With three more Legends Tours events scheduled for the USA this year, we wouldn't be surprised if Mattel comes up with a second set just before or after the Grand Final in Las Vegas. Until then, you can buy this one in stores or on eBay for about $20 or less.
